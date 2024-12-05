Dad Of Dylan Harper Wouldn’t Block Jazz Draft Decision

SALT LAKE CITY – Ron Harper, longtime NBA player and the dad of top draft prospect Dylan Harper said he wouldn’t block the Utah Jazz from selecting his son.

The 15-year NBA veteran walked back previous statements on social media saying he wouldn’t allow his son to be picked by the Jazz in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Ron Harper Would Support Jazz Drafting Son Dylan Harper

On December 2, Jamiepead, an X user posted that Rutger’s freshman Dylan Harper’s dad wouldn’t let his son play for the Jazz.

“As a Jazz fan, after last night, I’m embarrassed. We are tanking for Cooper Flagg, who shoots 29% from three. Who I believe is AK 2.0. Dylan Harper, who will not come to Utah. His Dad refused to come to Utah many years ago. Tanking doesn’t guarantee anything,” the user wrote.

In the post, Jamiepead confused Ron Harper for fellow NBA player Derek Harper who famously refused to report to the Jazz after the team traded for him in 1997, saying “You go live in Utah.”

Despite the mix-up, the post drew the attention of Ron Harper who confirmed he wouldn’t let Dylan join the Jazz.

“Correct a trade would happen!!!!” the five-time NBA champion responded.

After the post went viral, Harper walked back his words.

“Stop believe (sic) what I said about my son playing in [Utah], if me and a friend have a tweet about what team want him it’s all about fun…. I don’t control my son or a NBA team draft board… lol I see pictures of a few teams that I wouldn’t want him on but it’s not my career…..” Harper wrote.

The younger Harper is currently projected to be selected in the top three of the 2025 NBA Draft after a stellar start to his career at Rutgers.

Dylan Harper has been the best freshman in college basketball one month into the season, making a strong case to challenge Cooper Flagg as a No. 1 pick candidate. pic.twitter.com/XjYvVJpr0Y — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) December 3, 2024

The five-star freshman is averaging 23.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists over his first eight games while shooting 51 percent from the field.

The popular draft website Tankathon currently has Harper projected to the Jazz with the third overall pick.

