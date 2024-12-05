CEDAR CITY — Police are investigating what led to the death of an 88-year-old who was pinned underneath a car Wednesday evening.

According to the Cedar City Police Department, officers responded to a report of an accident involving a pedestrian and a car in a parking lot on 100 N. 100 West.



“Upon arrival, first responders discovered an 88-year-old male trapped beneath a vehicle,” the police press release stated.

First responders were able to extricate the man from the car and began life-saving efforts. However, he died from his injuries.

Police are withholding the name of the man pending notification of his family.