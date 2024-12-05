On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

‘A bomb landing on the house’: Magna family displaced after truck crashes into their home

Dec 4, 2024, 9:37 PM | Updated: 9:39 pm

The hole left by a truck after it crashed into a Magna family's home on Dec. 4, 2024. (KSL TV)

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


MAGNA — A Magna family is thankful to be alive after a truck crashed in their home Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m., Christine Levensailor was turning off the TV at her home when the crash happened.

“It literally sounded like a bomb landing on the house; I mean, it was that loud,” Levensailor said. “It scared me half to death.”

magna home where a car crashed into a room

A driver crashed into a Magna home on Wednesday afternoon. (Zach Pope, KSL TV)

Her husband, who had been napping in a room downstairs, was unharmed. Levensailor, who lives in the basement, rushed upstairs to check on her niece, who had been upstairs.

“I immediately shot up the stairs,” she said. “When I got up there, I saw the damage.”

The impact was strong enough to shift the foundation and break through the brickwork.

“The truck hit the house right center to the house,” Levensailor said. “It was right above where my husband was napping. He was asleep downstairs from the room that got destroyed. Bless that it didn’t cave in on him.”

Late in the night, crews deemed the house unsafe. The gas was turned off, and the family was not allowed back inside.

City workers outside of Christine Levensailor's family home.

City workers outside of Christine Levensailor’s family home. (KSL TV)

With just weeks to go before Christmas, the family is now figuring out where they would stay for the night. Despite the destruction, Levensailor is counting her blessings.

“We’re just thankful no one was hurt,” she said. “I feel blessed that we’re all still here.”

Debris left by the car crash. (KSL TV)

