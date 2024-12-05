Utah Hockey Club: Tij Iginla To Miss Remainder Of Junior Season Following Hip Surgery

SALT LAKE CITY – On Wednesday evening, the Utah Hockey Club announced that former first round selection Tij Iginla underwent successful hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season with the Kelowna Rockets.

Tij Iginla’s 2024 season with Kelowna Rockets

After being sent back to his junior team following the Utah Hockey Club’s training camp and preseason, Iginla was on track for a career season with the Kelowna Rockets in the WHL. In just 21 games, Iginla had recorded 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 total points (second-best on the team).

Given his current production, Iginla was on pace to record 99 points, up 20 percent from his previous campaign.

How will this affect Iginla moving forward?

Missing the remainder of his junior season is a significant and unfortunate setback for Iginla. Given his production this year, Iginla was bettering his chances of competing for a roster spot with the Utah Hockey Club next season.

However, given the nature of the surgery, this will likely set him back and significantly increase the chances of him having to play another year in the juniors for Kelowna.

While nothing has been confirmed, there’s also a chance that this surgery may have something to do with the fact that Iginla was not invited to Canada’s World Junior Selection camp.

