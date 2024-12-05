On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club: Tij Iginla To Miss Remainder Of Junior Season Following Hip Surgery

Dec 4, 2024, 8:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – On Wednesday evening, the Utah Hockey Club announced that former first round selection Tij Iginla underwent successful hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season with the Kelowna Rockets.

Tij Iginla’s 2024 season with Kelowna Rockets

After being sent back to his junior team following the Utah Hockey Club’s training camp and preseason, Iginla was on track for a career season with the Kelowna Rockets in the WHL. In just 21 games, Iginla had recorded 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 total points (second-best on the team).

Given his current production, Iginla was on pace to record 99 points, up 20 percent from his previous campaign.

How will this affect Iginla moving forward?

Missing the remainder of his junior season is a significant and unfortunate setback for Iginla. Given his production this year, Iginla was bettering his chances of competing for a roster spot with the Utah Hockey Club next season.

However, given the nature of the surgery, this will likely set him back and significantly increase the chances of him having to play another year in the juniors for Kelowna.

While nothing has been confirmed, there’s also a chance that this surgery may have something to do with the fact that Iginla was not invited to Canada’s World Junior Selection camp.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now travel to Buffalo for the first of a two-game Eastern road trip against the Sabres. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Hangs On To Beat Wyoming In First Mountain West Game

Undefeated Utah State was tested but showed moxie, holding off Wyoming for a 70-67 win in each program's first Mountain West game. 

15 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club: Tij Iginla To Miss Remainder Of Junior Season Following Hip Surgery

The Utah Hockey Club announced that former first round selection Tij Iginla will miss the remainder of the season with the Kelowna Rockets following successful surgery.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dad Of Dylan Harper Wouldn’t Block Jazz Draft Decision

Ron Harper, longtime NBA player and the dad of top draft prospect Dylan Harper said he wouldn't block the Utah Jazz from selecting his son. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

A’s Las Vegas Ballpark Construction Expected To Take Major Step, Costs Rise To $1.75 Billion

The Athletics' move to southern Nevada is expected to take a major step forward Thursday when the 30-year lease.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Makes Top Four Cut For No. 1 Recruit AJ Dybantsa

AJ Dybantsa has BYU in his final four schools.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Lands Faith-Based NIL Deal

In a nod to his religious upbringing, Retzlaff signed a sponsorship deal with Jewish food brand Manischewitz as part of an NIL agreement.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Utah Hockey Club: Tij Iginla To Miss Remainder Of Junior Season Following Hip Surgery