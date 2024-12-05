On the Site:
Utah State Hangs On To Beat Wyoming In First Mountain West Game

Dec 4, 2024, 9:21 PM

LOGAN, Utah – Undefeated Utah State was tested but showed moxie, holding off Wyoming for a 70-67 win in each program’s first Mountain West game.

Utah State (8-0, 1-0) hosted the Wyoming Cowboys (5-3, 0-1) at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah, on Wednesday, December 4.

Ian Martinez bounced back from a sub-par first half to lead the Aggies with 23 points. The redshirt senior went 8-of-8 from the free throw line and 3-of-6 from deep when every point was needed. Mason Falslev added 19 points and equaled Karson Templin’s team-high six boards.

Kobe Newton and Obi Agbim scored 17 points each to lead the Cowboys in the loss.

First Half

Poor early shooting from Utah State allowed the Cowboys to take an early lead.

A coast-to-coast rebound and drive to the bucket from Drake Allen cut Wyoming’s lead to 20-18 with 9:14 left in the half.

Utah State rallied in the closing minutes, scoring eight straight points to take a 32-29 halftime lead despite shooting 37.5 percent from the floor.

The Aggies picked up the full-court defensive pressure, forcing Wyoming into a late offense that struggled to get settled after breaking the press.

Dexter Akanno came off the bench to lead the Aggies with nine points. Mason Falslev (eight points) and Ian Martinez (six points) followed in the scoring department.

Obi Agbim and Jordan Nesbitt led Wyoming with eight points each.

Second Half

The Aggies held an early second-half advantage after getting into the bonus before the 12-minute timeout. Ian Martinez scored the 1000th point of his career from the charity stripe as Utah State made 7-of-10 freebies to stay in front.

USU held a 46-42 lead with 11:27 left.

Minutes later, a Cowboy offensive surge tied the game at 56 with less than six minutes to play.

Wyoming put up a mighty effort but couldn’t overcome Spectrum Magic, giving Utah State a 70-67 win. The Aggies closed the game with a 26 to 9 free throw advantage.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State returns to non-conference play, beginning with a game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Saturday, December 7. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. MT. The Aggies are amid a four-game homestand before heading to St. Mary’s before the Christmas break.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLSports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball here.

