Driver stuck in upside-down car after rollover crash in American Fork Canyon

LOCAL NEWS

Dec 5, 2024, 8:40 AM | Updated: 8:56 am

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK — Crews were working to get the driver of a car freed Thursday morning after it rolled over on state Route 92, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

According to Lt. Cameron Roden, at approximately 6 a.m., the car rolled over off the road and down a ravine, landing upside-down. A tree then fell on top of it, and Roden said it was blocking the roadway at mile marker 10 near the Swinging Bridge Picnic Area.

Roden said there was only one occupant in the car, and the extrication would likely take some time because of the difficult spot the car landed in. Crews were still working to free the driver as of 8:30 a.m.

Route 92 was estimated be closed for approximately two hours.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

Mary Culbertson

17 minutes ago

