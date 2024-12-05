Suspect found in pine tree after fleeing police, another injured after jumping 3 stories in Lehi

On the Site:
LEHI — One man was injured while trying to flee from police Thursday morning after he and another man jumped out a 3-story window, according to the Lehi Police Department. The other man continued to flee on foot and was located in a pine tree.

Lehi spokeswoman Jeanteil Livingston said police had been investigating a kidnapping and robbery. Detectives obtained a search warrant for a hotel room the suspects were staying at inside Motel 6 in Lehi.

Police arrived to perform the search warrant at 3 a.m., Livingston said. When officers arrived at the room on the third floor, two men jumped out of the window to flee from them. It was not noted if they let police in, or if police forced their way inside.

One of the men was injured in the fall, and was taken to the hospital with multiple fractures. The other fled on foot and was located near Vinyl Industries just a few buildings away, at 1350 E. Main Street. The man was found in a pine tree near the building.

“What they’re thinking is he first was on the roof of Vinyl Industries and jumped from the roof to a tree,” Livingston said. “… After an hour of negotiations, he came down willingly.”

She said there was also a woman found in the hotel room, who was briefly detained but released when officers found she was not connected to any crime.

Livingston said police are still investigating the robbery, and she did not have any further information on the details of the alleged crimes committed.

This is a developing story. It may be updated. 

