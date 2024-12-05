Looking Out for the Good: Wasatch Elementary School choir helps Zions Bank ring in the holidays
Dec 5, 2024, 10:38 AM | Updated: 10:42 am
SALT LAKE CITY — Zions Bank welcomed more than 60 students from Wasatch Elementary School on Wednesday to ring in the holidays.
The students sang holiday favorites and decorated the bank’s tree with handmade ornaments.
The Utah Jazz Bear joined the kids as a surprise conductor to help them finish their last song.
Zions Bank gave the school a donation in return for the students’ ornaments.