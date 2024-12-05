SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox announced budget recommendations for the 2026 fiscal year on Thursday.

Cox said this is a more normal, healthier year for the state’s budget.

He said COVID-19 had a big impact on budgets, so this year’s numbers are more modest.

The proposed budget comes in at $30.6 billion.

Cutting Social Security tax

Big proposals this year include a complete elimination of Social Security tax in the state of Utah.

Cox said this will help our seniors, who the state wants to direct its focus to serving.

The impact would reach about 150,000 Utahns.

The amount of money could be around $1,000 dollars over the course of a year.

This will also help support families who care for senior citizens.

“These are our grandparents, these are our veterans. These are our neighbors, our friends and family members… and these are us someday,” said Cox.

Other things focusing on seniors include funding to increase home-based health care so seniors can stay in their homes longer, resources to protect seniors from fraud and exploitation, as well as regular access to healthy food, like the Meals on Wheels program.

Focusing on those who serve

The budget includes more programs for veterans and the National Guard. It supports a veteran’s cemetery to honor the lives of those who have served.

Funding-wise, there is a proposed $1.6 million for the National Guard to go toward helping with tuition and $3.4 million in recruitment and retention bonuses.

“We need the next generation to serve, and we hope that they will consider serving with our National Guard. We want to make that easier for those who are willing to put on that uniform,” said Cox.

Within the budget is also a proposal to invest in families and children through items such as expanded tax credits, a focus on improving school safety, childhood nutrition and foster care.