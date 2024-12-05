Report of active shooter at East High School proven false

On the Site:
date 2024-12-05
Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police responded to East High School on Thursday after a report of an active shooter. It was quickly found to be a false report, police said.

Yaier Javaid with Salt Lake police said the call was received at 11:05 a.m. The school went on lockdown, and officers responded in minutes, “if not seconds,” he said. Officers were quickly able to see there were no injuries and no gun found on campus.

“Officers are still investigating who called us, but at this time we can confirm it was a third party who called and the person who called was not on scene.”

Javaid said there was a student resource officer at the scene when the call was made, and the officer was able to confirm there was no shooting at the school prior to the report.

This is a developing story. It may be updated. 

