Early-morning crash in West Valley City hospitalizes 13-year-old

Dec 5, 2024, 12:16 PM | Updated: 12:28 pm

BY SIMONE SEIKALY, KSL NEWSRADIO


WEST VALLEY CITY — A 13-year-old was hit by a car Thursday morning in West Valley City. Officials said the boy was hospitalized in serious condition.

The accident happened at 1970 W. 3800 S.

Witnesses told West Valley City Police that a vehicle was traveling west on 3800 South when the child “darted out into traffic outside of a crosswalk” and was hit by a vehicle.

Police did not say whether they had located the car or the suspect.

This story will be updated.

