Three BYU Football Players Receive First Team All-Big 12 Honors

Dec 5, 2024, 11:50 AM

PROVO, Utah – For the first time since 2010, BYU football has First Team All-Conference players.

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference announced its Football Teams for the 2024 season. BYU placed three players on the first team. Then another 10 players received second team and Honorable Mention recognition.

The First Team selections from BYU were led by kicker Will Ferrin, who earned Co-Special Teams Player of the Year honors from the Big 12. He shared the recognition with Iowa State KR/PR Jaylin Noel.

BYU’s two other first-team selections were in the trenches. Senior DE Tyler Batty and OT Caleb Etienne.

Batty, Etienne, and Ferrin are the first BYU football players since Andrew Rich, Matt Reynolds, and Vic So’oto in the Mountain West in 2010 to earn First Team All-Conference honors.

BYU was an FBS Independent program from 2011 to 2022. In its first year as a Big 12 program, BYU didn’t receive any first-team selections last year.

The 16 head coaches from Big 12 programs vote on the all-conference teams. Head coaches are not permitted to vote for players from their own team.

BYU’s five players in the first and second All-Big 12 teams is tied for fourth most in the league. They only trailed Arizona State, Kansas, and Kansas State.

BYU Football First Team All-Big 12 selections

  • Tyler Batty, Defensive End
  • Caleb Etienne, Offensive Tackle
  • Will Ferrin, Kicker (Co-Special Teams Player of the Year)

Second Team Picks from BYU

  • Keelan Marion, KR/PR
  • Jakob Robinson, DB

Honorable Mention Selections

  • Marque Collins, DB
  • Isaiah Glasker, LB
  • Brayden Keim, OL
  • Jack Kelly, LB
  • Weylin Lapuaho, OL
  • Blake Mangelson, DL
  • Tommy Prassas, DB (Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year)
  • Jake Retzlaff, QB

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

