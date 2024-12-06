On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Most drivers engage in risky behavior on the road, AAA survey finds

Dec 6, 2024, 11:13 AM

drivers on highway, new survey examines risky behavior on roads...

FILE - Evening rush hour traffic fills Highway 50, Jan. 26, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Sam Herrera's Profile Picture

BY SAM HERRERA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A new survey from AAA found that a majority of drivers in the U.S. engaged in some type of risky behavior while on the road in 2023.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety conducts an annual survey to look at how people perceive risky driving behavior and how often they engage in those same behaviors.

The survey asked respondents about behaviors like texting while driving, speeding and driving while drowsy or impaired.

Respondents noted whether they felt like the behavior was dangerous, could lead to trouble with law enforcement and would cause disapproval from loved ones. Respondents were also asked whether they had engaged in the behavior in the last 30 days.

Responses

About 93% of respondents said manually texting or emailing while driving is very or extremely dangerous.

Meanwhile, 27% said they had manually sent a text/email and 37% had read a text/email while driving in the past 30 days.

Roughly 89% of respondents said that aggressive driving, like switching lanes quickly or tailgating, is very or extremely dangerous.

Fewer people said that speeding was dangerous depending on the situation. Sixty-one percent of respondents said driving 10 mph over the limit in a neighborhood is very or extremely dangerous. In contrast, only 49% said driving 15 mph over the limit on a freeway was that dangerous.

When it comes to drunk and drowsy driving, most respondents felt that the behavior was very or extremely dangerous. Ninety-six percent said drowsy driving was highly dangerous and 95% said drunk driving was highly dangerous.

However, fewer respondents, 70%, said that driving after consuming marijuana was as dangerous. More people, 88%, felt that driving after using “potentially impairing prescription drugs” is very or extremely dangerous.

Types of drivers

The survey used responses to create driver profiles. The survey categorized respondents as safe, distracted, speeding, distracted and aggressive, or most dangerous drivers based on how often they engaged in certain behaviors.

  • 34.9% of respondents were marked as safe drivers.
  • 19% were marked distracted drivers.
  • 32.6% were marked speeding drivers.
  • 11% were marked distracted and aggressive drivers.
  • Just 2.5% were marked as the most dangerous drivers — meaning that they engaged in all types of risky driving behaviors.

Safe drivers made up the largest group. However, the AAA Foundation noted that “the majority of drivers were classified into one of the other risky driving profiles, indicating that most U.S. drivers engage in risky behavior in on the roads.”

“With nearly 41,000 lives lost last year, we need to shift the ‘do as I say, not as I do,’ mentality on our roads,” said Julian Paredes, spokesperson with AAA Utah, in a press release. “Addressing risky behaviors like speeding is key to making our roads safer for everyone.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

drivers on highway, new survey examines risky behavior on roads...

Sam Herrera

Most drivers engage in risky behavior on the road, AAA survey finds

A new survey from AAA found that a majority of drivers in the U.S. engaged in some type of risky behavior while on the road in 2023.

5 seconds ago

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium on August 16, in London. (TA...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Taylor Swift started the Eras Tour when people needed it most. Now, it’s time to say goodbye

As Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour wraps up after a two-year run around the globe, this is not just the end of an important chapter in her career, it’s a momentous conclusion to a significant chapter in modern music history.

4 hours ago

Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anth...

Associated Press

Lori Vallow Daybell deemed fit to stand trial in Arizona for death of estranged husband

A woman who conspired to kill her two children is competent to stand trial in the Arizona death of her estranged husband as well.

15 hours ago

Patrick Soon-Shiong speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview on Jan. 13, 2020. (David Paul Mo...

Liam Reilly and Jon Passantino, CNN

LA Times owner plans to add AI-powered ‘bias meter’ on stories

Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong says he will implement an artificial intelligence-powered “bias meter” on the paper’s news articles to provide readers with “both sides” of a story.

19 hours ago

People watch the waves come in after an earthquake was felt widely across Northern California at Oc...

Associated Press

NWS cancels tsunami warning for the U.S. West Coast after 7.0 earthquake

A strong earthquake was felt widely across Northern California on Thursday and authorities have issued a tsunami warning.

23 hours ago

Police officers stand near a body covered by a tarp outside of Feather River Adventist School after...

Associated Press

Two children, ages 5 and 6, wounded and gunman dead after shooting at Northern California school

Sheriff’s officials say two children have been wounded in a shooting at a tiny religious school in Northern California and the gunman is dead.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Most drivers engage in risky behavior on the road, AAA survey finds