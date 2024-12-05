Man missing out of Heber, police seek public’s help
Dec 5, 2024, 2:10 PM | Updated: 2:47 pm
(Heber City Police Department)
HEBER — Heber police asked for the public’s help locating a missing man on Thursday.
The Heber City Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Hendrix Rodriguez.
Police said Rodriguez has autism and is non-verbal.
He was last seen wearing a grey sweater and blue jeans.
Police said Rodriguez is Hispanic, around 5 feet 10 inches tall, and is thin, weighing around 140 pounds.
Rodriguez has short hair and a mustache.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Heber City Police Department at 435-654-1411 or 911.