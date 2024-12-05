On the Site:
Man missing out of Heber, police seek public’s help

Dec 5, 2024, 2:10 PM | Updated: 2:47 pm

missing heber man Hendrix Rodriguez...

Twenty-year-old Hendrix Rodriguez is missing out of Heber City. (Heber City Police Department)

(Heber City Police Department)

Sam Herrera's Profile Picture

BY SAM HERRERA


KSLTV.com

HEBER — Heber police asked for the public’s help locating a missing man on Thursday.

The Heber City Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Hendrix Rodriguez.

Police said Rodriguez has autism and is non-verbal.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweater and blue jeans.

Police said Rodriguez is Hispanic, around 5 feet 10 inches tall, and is thin, weighing around 140 pounds.

Rodriguez has short hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Heber City Police Department at 435-654-1411 or 911.

