Man missing out of Heber, police seek public’s help

HEBER — Heber police asked for the public’s help locating a missing man on Thursday.

The Heber City Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Hendrix Rodriguez.

Police said Rodriguez has autism and is non-verbal.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweater and blue jeans.

Police said Rodriguez is Hispanic, around 5 feet 10 inches tall, and is thin, weighing around 140 pounds.

Rodriguez has short hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Heber City Police Department at 435-654-1411 or 911.