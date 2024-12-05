On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL's Quarters for Christmas
Rep. Burgess Owens’ bill to honor fallen Utah hero passes

Dec 5, 2024, 3:13 PM

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 20: Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee he...

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 20: Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill April 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee is hearing testimony on voting rights in the U.S. (Photo by Bill Clark-Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bill Clark-Pool/Getty Images)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY  — A legislation bill introduced by Congressman Burgess Owens passed through the House of Representatives to honor a Santaquin City Police Department sergeant, who died in the line of duty on May 5, 2024.

The bill itself proposes renaming the Santaquin Post Office in honor of Sergeant Bill Dean Hooser of the Santaquin City Police Department.

Today, the People’s House came together to honor a true Utah hero, SgtBill Hooser, paying tribute to a life defined by service and the ultimate sacrifice he made to protect our community,” Rep. Owens said.

“The SgtBill Hooser Post Office Building will serve as a lasting testament to his courage and dedication—a place where Utahns can reflect on the service of our men and women in law enforcement who stand on the front lines to keep us safe.”

Santaquin Mayor Daniel Olson honored the fallen sergeant with kind words, saying that the renaming would be a reminder of Sgt. Hooser’s selflessness, dedication, and lasting mark on Santaquin City.

“The Hooser family and the entire community can take pride in knowing that SgtHooser’s memory will be honored and celebrated for generations to come,” Mayor Olson said.

On May 5, 2024, SgtHooser was killed by a tractor-trailer whose operator was fleeing a traffic stop on Interstate 15 near Mile Marker 244.

Sgt. Hooser’s spirit lives on by his spouse of 29 years, two daughters, and one granddaughter. His passing is the first line-of-duty death in Utah since 2020. 

