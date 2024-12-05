12 ways to stay healthy this holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but with balancing shopping and social commitments, taking care of our health can sometimes fall to the bottom of our to-do list.

Here are 12 ways to stay healthy this time of year, so you can enjoy the holiday festivities all season long.

1. Get moving

“It’s one of the best things that’s easy to forgo during the holidays,” said Tiana Barker, a registered dietitian nutritionist with Intermountain Health.

The American Heart Association recommends adults get 150 minutes of physical activity per week — that could be broken up into smaller increments, like taking a 10-minute walk around the neighborhood.

“This is a great opportunity to do it together as families or friends,” Barker said. “Having an accountability partner or someone who can kind of be there with you to support you in that goal is really helpful.”

2. Eat healthy foods

There can be lots of sweet treats during the holidays, but moderation is key. Also, don’t skip meals, Barker suggested.

“Eating consistently can prevent us from feeling overly stuffed and having too many cravings,” she said.

To limit indulging, try filling up your plate halfway to start.

3. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water can actually help you feel full longer.

“It can help us with those hunger and fullness cues, so we recognize them a little bit better,” Barker said. “We want to push the water for our primary hydration.”

4. Limit alcohol

Barker encouraged people to be mindful of how much alcohol they consume.

“You don’t have to miss out on it necessarily but thinking about how much you’re actually getting of that while still being able to socialize and enjoy maybe that beverage with some friends of family is totally acceptable,” she said.

Celebrate responsibly — don’t drink and drive.

5. Get plenty of sleep

It’s easy for sleep schedules to get out of whack this time of year.

“We’re staying up late or maybe sleeping in longer, which can actually make us feel a little more drowsy, and maybe make things feel a little more daunting than they need to be,” Barker said.

She suggested trying to stick to a normal sleep routine.

6. Get vaccinated to protect against illness

Doctors say it’s not too late to get your flu or COVID-19 shot. Everyone ages six months and older can get a vaccine.

“The complication rate from these vaccines is so low,” said Dr. Maurine Cobabe, a family practice physician with Intermountain Health. “The chances of it saving you from hospitalization and severe complications from one of these illnesses are higher than that.”

Other preventative tips include washing your hands, covering your nose and mouth when coughing, and staying home when you’re sick.

7. Schedule exams and screening

Talk to your healthcare provider about getting an annual physical. This visit is an opportunity to discuss your overall health with your doctor, as well as get updated on vaccinations or check your blood pressure.

Intermountain Health also offers virtual visits, so you can get the care you need for the comfort of your own home.

8. Manage stress

This is easier said than done. A recent study from the American Psychological Association found nearly 9 in 10 adults feel stressed or overwhelmed during the holiday season. That stress could come from dealing with financial burdens, feeling isolated or alone, navigating family dynamics, or managing high expectations.

“There are enough triggers to fill every letter in the alphabet during the holiday season,” said Spencer Hansen, an addiction psychiatrist with Intermountain Health. “When the holidays should be very fun and joyous, they can be some of the hardest times for people that are working on their mental health.”

Hansen said self-care is important for managing holiday-induced anxiety.

9. Find a hobby or spend time doing meaningful work

Victoria Wynn copes with holiday stress through art.

“It’s such a meditative, peaceful thing to do. You almost go into your own little world, and for those moments or that hour, other things don’t matter,” she said. “The weights of the world don’t feel so heavy.”

10. Practice mindfulness and gratitude

“When we practice gratitude, it’s been shown to relieve anxiety and tension,” Hansen said.

Wynn has found practicing gratitude to be calming — she writes in a gratitude journal every day.

“I’m more at peace when I am counting my blessings, not counting my problems,” she said.

11. Volunteer and serve others

“Volunteer work helps you get out of your head and think about those around you, and helps you pay attention to your surroundings in a way that also helps you develop gratitude for what you do have,” Hansen said.

From volunteering at a food bank to visiting a Light the World Giving Machine, there are plenty of ways to serve this holiday season.

12. Reach out for help when needed

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7, even over the holidays. It’s free and completely confidential.

Callers from Utah will be connected to the Utah Crisis Line, where you’re able to speak with a trained crisis counselor. You don’t have to be in a “crisis” to call them — you can utilize this resource even if you just need a listening ear.

“That human, that individual will spend as long as you need on the phone to talk you through any kind of feelings of loneliness, isolation, sadness that you want to talk about. And they won’t hang up on you. They’ll stay on the phone with you for hours. You can call them as often as you want,” Hansen said.

Utah also has a Warm Line that’s staffed with peer specialists who have dealt with mental health or substance abuse issues of their own. Call 1-833-SPEAKUT (1-833-773-2588).

Additional resources:

SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)

SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.

SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith-based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

In partnership with Intermountain Health #yourlifeyourhealth