West Valley Giving Tree wrapping up, more children in need

Dec 5, 2024, 4:21 PM

(KSL TV)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — The West Valley City Police Department Giving Tree program is almost done for the season, and the city said there’s still time to donate or buy gifts for kids who haven’t gotten one yet.

The Giving Tree program started 21 years ago, and has since grown to help hundreds of children every year around to holiday season. A spokesperson for the West Valley City Police Department said this year they’ll help more families than ever before.

“The Giving Tree program will provide gifts this year for 275 kids from 93 low-income verified West Valley City families,” the spokesperson said in a press release.

The way it works is simple: First, children make a list of both needed items and holiday wishes. Then, the West Valley City Police Department, local businesses and members of the public step in to make those wishes a reality.

The city said that while lots of those kids’ gifts have already been secured, 79 children of low-income families are still in need.

West Valley City provided a checklist for how you can help those children this holiday season:

  1. Visit the Giving Tree website.
  2. Click ‘sponsor a child,’ and select one from a list of children who still need gifts.
  3. Shop for their wish list items, and drop off unwrapped gifts at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center at 1355 West 3100 South by December 12, 2024.
  4. You can also make a donation on the Giving Tree website if you aren’t able to shop for gifts.

After that, “Gifts will be wrapped and delivered just in time to brighten a child’s Christmas morning,” the city said.

