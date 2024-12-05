Davis County released new bus stops to warming center
Dec 5, 2024, 4:13 PM | Updated: 6:32 pm
SOUTH WEBER CITY, Davis Co. — Davis County has released a list of times and bus stops that’ll take homeless individuals to a warming center during Code Blue weather conditions.
In a Facebook post from Davis County, the post listed five bus stops throughout the county that have been designated as pickup and drop-off locations.
- 7 p.m., Clinton Walmart Parking Lot (1630 N 2000 W)
- 7.20 p.m., Clearfield Rancho Markets Parking Lot (Highway 193 and State St.)
- 7:40 p.m., Layton Walmart Parking Lot (Hillfield Rd. and Main St.)
- 8:05 p.m., Farmington Frontrunner Station (450 N Hampton Ct.)
- 8:30 p.m., Bountiful/West Bountiful Gateway Crossing (325 S 500 W)