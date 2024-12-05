Davis County released new bus stops to warming center

SOUTH WEBER CITY, Davis Co. — Davis County has released a list of times and bus stops that’ll take homeless individuals to a warming center during Code Blue weather conditions.

In a Facebook post from Davis County, the post listed five bus stops throughout the county that have been designated as pickup and drop-off locations.

These bus stops are set to be:

7 p.m., Clinton Walmart Parking Lot (1630 N 2000 W)

7.20 p.m., Clearfield Rancho Markets Parking Lot (Highway 193 and State St.)

7:40 p.m., Layton Walmart Parking Lot (Hillfield Rd. and Main St.)

8:05 p.m., Farmington Frontrunner Station (450 N Hampton Ct.)

8:30 p.m., Bountiful/West Bountiful Gateway Crossing (325 S 500 W)

These buses will pick up individuals at the stops in the evening and then drop them off the following morning.

The post also included a GroupMe link for those interested in volunteering at the warming center.

For more information on what qualifies for Code Blue conditions, go to the Davis County website