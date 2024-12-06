OGDEN — A 14-year-old girl is recovering after a driver ran her over and then fled the scene early Wednesday morning.

Lilian Nicholson likes to look on the bright side of things. The ninth grader is on her school’s color guard.

“I like to call them the sprinkles to the marching band,” Lilian said.

On Wednesday morning, Lilian was walking to school for early morning band practice.

“And I was like, ‘Today’s going to be a really good day,” Lilian said.

But instead, a driver crossed into her path, literally.

“As I’m walking, I click the button [to cross the street], the light goes on, and as soon as I take a step off of the sidewalk, I get slammed by a gray Prius,” Lilian said.

A surveillance camera captured the incident at approximately 7:35 a.m. at the Sinclair gas station on 24th Street and Harrison Boulevard in Ogden. Lilian’s mom, Michelle Nicholson, saw the footage Thursday morning.

“Seeing the video, it was horrifying. I felt a pit in my stomach,” Michelle Nicholson said.

The video shows Lilian waiting at the crosswalk. When the light changes, she enters the intersection, and it appears she has the right of way. But that’s when a gray-colored Toyota Prius approaches and, without making a full stop, takes a right turn and plows straight into Lilian.

“I saw it right out of the corner of my eye right before it hit me,” Lilian said. “I see, the hood of the car make contact with my right leg.”

According to Michelle Nicholson, two high school girls witnessed the incident in part and offered aid to Lilian. It appears other drivers and witnesses didn’t stop.

“Those two girls from high school are the only two people who did anything to help her. Nobody driving by, going either direction. Nobody stopped to help her except for two high school girls,” Nicholson said.

It appears the driver continued northbound on Harrison Boulevard.

“She was up on their hood in their windshield. I don’t know how they wouldn’t know they hit somebody, and they didn’t even stop. They just kept going,” Michelle Nicholson said.

Ogden police are in charge of the case. Michelle Nicholson thinks they have a lead, but she has some concerns.

“I spoke with the officer this morning; he’s pretty sure who the car was, but even if he can prove that it’s the car, he doesn’t feel like he can prove who was driving at the time,” Michelle Nicholson said.

As for Lilian, she’s got several bruises, but she’s staying optimistic.

“It could’ve been a lot worse because I saw that video, and it should hurt a lot more than it does now,” Lilian said. “I guess I’m really lucky.”

Lilian credits having some of her gear, including her flag and backpack, protecting her from more serious injuries.

“It was my flag silk that was in my bag that honestly kind of blunted my fall, so I’m kind of grateful I had it,” Lilian said.

“It was kind of a cushion,” Michelle Nicholson added.

Anyone with information can contact Ogden police by calling (866) Tip-A-Cop or 801-629-8188 or visiting Ogden’s Report A Crime website.