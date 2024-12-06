Salt Lake City’s top music artists in 2024, according to Spotify

SALT LAKE CITY — Taylor Swift wrote a thousand songs that Salt Lakers apparently found cool in 2024, according to newly released Spotify data.

The music streaming service unveiled its annual Wrapped data on Wednesday, ranging from global to individual music streaming trends of the past year. Swift was named the top artist in the Salt Lake City listening area, matching both U.S. and global trends.

The company didn’t divulge what population track it used to calculate Salt Lake City, meaning it could include data from across the Wasatch Front and Utah as a whole.

Swift dropped the epic double album “The Tortured Poets Department” in April, adding to the pop star’s catalog of nearly a dozen studio albums since 2006. All of it culminated in more than 26.6 billion streams on Spotify this year.

In Salt Lake, Swift topped the rising country singer Zach Bryan — who is making a stop in Salt Lake City for a pair of Delta Center shows this weekend — and country star Morgan Wallen. Hip-hop duo Suicideboys and Canadian rap star Drake completed the top five.

“The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” was also the region’s top album, but — interestingly enough — none of her songs landed in Salt Lake City’s top five. Instead, the city’s top song belonged to breakout star Benson Boone — his smash hit “Beautiful Things.”

“Beautiful Things” was second on Spotify’s global charts and seventh in the U.S. Both of those lists were dominated by Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.”

Boone has some local ties. His family lives in St. George and he briefly attended Brigham Young University-Idaho before dropping out to pursue music.

That decision ultimately paid off in 2024. Not only did Boone land on the top charts this year, but he was one of the artists who opened up for Swift on her Eras Tour. His year also ended with a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, while his debut album “Fireworks and Rollerblades” was fourth on Spotify’s Salt Lake City album chart.

Pop folk singer-songwriter Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” was Salt Lake City’s second favorite song of 2024, followed by Bryan’s “I Remember Everything,” featuring Kacey Musgraves. Utah resident Post Malone came in fourth with his hit “I Had Some Help,” featuring Wallen, while Hozier’s “Too Sweet” rounded out the top five.

Kahan’s “Stick Season” was Salt Lake’s second favorite album behind Swift’s. Wallen’s “One Thing At a Time” and Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” also placed in the area’s top five, landing between Boone’s album. Swift, Wallen, Carpenter, and Kahan all placed in the top four across the U.S.

All of it goes to show that Salt Lake City had some different trends, but residents generally agreed with U.S. and global listeners in 2024.