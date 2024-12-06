On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Salt Lake City’s top music artists in 2024, according to Spotify

Dec 5, 2024, 5:18 PM

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 16. S...

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 16. Swift was Salt Lake City's top music artist of 2024, according to Spotify. (Joel Carrett, Reuters)

(Joel Carrett, Reuters)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Taylor Swift wrote a thousand songs that Salt Lakers apparently found cool in 2024, according to newly released Spotify data.

The music streaming service unveiled its annual Wrapped data on Wednesday, ranging from global to individual music streaming trends of the past year. Swift was named the top artist in the Salt Lake City listening area, matching both U.S. and global trends.

The company didn’t divulge what population track it used to calculate Salt Lake City, meaning it could include data from across the Wasatch Front and Utah as a whole.

Swift dropped the epic double album “The Tortured Poets Department” in April, adding to the pop star’s catalog of nearly a dozen studio albums since 2006. All of it culminated in more than 26.6 billion streams on Spotify this year.

In Salt Lake, Swift topped the rising country singer Zach Bryan — who is making a stop in Salt Lake City for a pair of Delta Center shows this weekend — and country star Morgan Wallen. Hip-hop duo Suicideboys and Canadian rap star Drake completed the top five.

“The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” was also the region’s top album, but — interestingly enough — none of her songs landed in Salt Lake City’s top five. Instead, the city’s top song belonged to breakout star Benson Boone — his smash hit “Beautiful Things.”

“Beautiful Things” was second on Spotify’s global charts and seventh in the U.S. Both of those lists were dominated by Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.”

Boone has some local ties. His family lives in St. George and he briefly attended Brigham Young University-Idaho before dropping out to pursue music.

That decision ultimately paid off in 2024. Not only did Boone land on the top charts this year, but he was one of the artists who opened up for Swift on her Eras Tour. His year also ended with a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, while his debut album “Fireworks and Rollerblades” was fourth on Spotify’s Salt Lake City album chart.

Pop folk singer-songwriter Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” was Salt Lake City’s second favorite song of 2024, followed by Bryan’s “I Remember Everything,” featuring Kacey Musgraves. Utah resident Post Malone came in fourth with his hit “I Had Some Help,” featuring Wallen, while Hozier’s “Too Sweet” rounded out the top five.

Kahan’s “Stick Season” was Salt Lake’s second favorite album behind Swift’s. Wallen’s “One Thing At a Time” and Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” also placed in the area’s top five, landing between Boone’s album. Swift, Wallen, Carpenter, and Kahan all placed in the top four across the U.S.

All of it goes to show that Salt Lake City had some different trends, but residents generally agreed with U.S. and global listeners in 2024.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 16. S...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Salt Lake City’s top music artists in 2024, according to Spotify

Taylor Swift wrote a thousand songs that Salt Lakers apparently found cool in 2024, according to newly released Spotify data.

4 seconds ago

spotify logo...

Associated Press

Spotify Wrapped is finally here. How can you see your 2024 recap?

It’s that time of year: Spotify has released its annual Wrapped, personalized recaps of users' listening habits and year in audio.

1 day ago

Elton John, pictured in London on October 10, says he still cannot see, months after suffering a se...

Jack Guy, CNN

Elton John says he has lost his eyesight

Elton John, pictured in London on October 10, says he still cannot see, months after suffering a severe eye infection.

3 days ago

moana 2 directors David Derrick Jr., Dana Ledoux Miller and Jason Hand...

Tamara Vaifanua

‘Moana 2’ director drew inspiration from his ancestors for sequel

One of the 'Moana 2' directors, David Derrick Jr., is a Utahn and he says the journey in the movie is a nod to his ancestors.

8 days ago

spotify logo...

BRIDGET BROWN Associated Press

It’s almost time for Spotify Wrapped. When can you expect your 2024 recap?

Spotify is gearing up to release its annual Spotify Wrapped, a personalized recap of its users' listening habits and year in audio.

8 days ago

Chuck Woolery, "Lingo", "Greed", Naturally Stoned" and "Love Conection" at the "Game Show Networks ...

Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer

Chuck Woolery, smooth-talking game show host of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ and ‘Scrabble,’ dies at 83

Chuck Woolery, the affable, smooth-talking game show host of “Wheel of Fortune,” “Love Connection” and “Scrabble” who later became a right-wing podcaster, skewering liberals and accusing the government of lying about COVID-19, has died.

11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Salt Lake City’s top music artists in 2024, according to Spotify