On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Vision insurance company likely to shut down after rehabilitation efforts fail

Dec 5, 2024, 10:00 PM | Updated: 10:47 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY  — In a rare move, a Utah vision insurance company’s operations were taken over by the state’s insurance commissioner. Now, the insurance commissioner says it’s time for the company to shut down.

For about a month now, Opticare Vision Services has been in “Rehabilitation.” That means, under court order, all its business decisions have been in the control of Utah Insurance Commissioner Jon Pike and his deputies.

The goal of rehabilitation is to help the company regain financial stability and avoid liquidation. But now the state says that’s not possible, writing in a letter to those insured with Opticare that the company “is unable to pay its debts” and should be liquidated.

Get Gephardt broke the news in early October that Opticare’s sister company, Standard Optical, abruptly shut its doors leaving many Utahns unable to collect the eyeglasses or contact lenses for which they had already paid.

Later that month, Get Gephardt reported that Standard Optical’s closure was permanent.

Stephen Schubach ran both companies. In early October, Schubach told Get Gephardt that Opticare was doing well, financially, even as Standard Optical shuttered.

“We’re operating our Opticare Vision Services, which is in good shape and is working, as a vision network,” Schubach said.

State officials don’t agree. As of this week, the state is asking the court for permission to terminate the rehabilitation efforts and liquidate Opticare.

For anyone who has vision coverage through Opticare, pending court approval, those vision coverage policies will end at the end of December.

The latest move seemed to catch Schubach off guard. In a text message Thursday he wrote, “I have been told nothing about this.”

After Get Gephardt looped him in on the liquidation efforts, Schubach responded, “[The Insurance Commissioner and his deputies] have refused any communication with me so I’m at a loss as to what to think. I talk to them and send emails but get no response. I have many good things occurring for Opticare that I share with the insurance department but never hear back.”

Schubach said that the rehabilitator fired Opticare’s chief financial officer and an accountant without saying why.

Schubach says that he’s asked to meet with the rehabilitator and has “not received an answer.”

“As a shareholder and officer I have been kept in the dark purposely and according to Utah State Law. I was led to believe this would be a collaborative venture. It has been anything but that,” he wrote.

In response, Commissioner Pike told Get Gephardt by email, “On October 18, 2024, Stephen Schubach, as Chair of the Board of Directors of Opticare of Utah, inc., gave written consent to the Utah Insurance Commissioner to place the company into court-ordered rehabilitation.”

Pike added, “Under the court’s rehabilitation order, the rehabilitator ‘has authority to do all acts necessary or appropriate to accomplish the rehabilitation of Opticare.’ Company officers no longer have authority to operate the company.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Get Gephardt

The outside of the Opticare of Utah office....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Vision insurance company likely to shut down after rehabilitation efforts fail

In a rare move, a Utah vision insurance company’s operations were taken over by the state’s insurance commissioner.

50 minutes ago

If you need a license to do your job, beware. Scammers may be coming for you, according to an urgen...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Licensing Department Con

If you need a license to do your job, beware. Scammers may be coming for you, according to an urgent warning from state regulators.

8 days ago

Computer rendering of the BlendJet 2 global recall notice. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

How long is too long to wait for a recall replacement?

One Utah woman has been waiting for a replacement ever since. Worried it may never come, it was time to Get Gephardt.

9 days ago

Experts said consumers need to be mindful of deception mixed among holiday deals to avoid scams. (K...

Matt Gephardt

As you shop during this season, watch out for the holiday scams

Black Friday is still a week away, but you cannot turn around without being smacked with another ad for Christmas gifts at big discounts. But experts say, more than ever, we need to be mindful of deception mixed among the deals. Scams often rise as scammers exploit the season's generosity, distractions, and online activity.

14 days ago

recall notice...

Matt Gephardt

Who is responsible for fixing a car after a recall notice gets missed?

Maritza Vasquez's car is in the shop in need of some expensive repairs. She believes the carmaker should cover those repairs.

17 days ago

Boxes outside a Salt Lake City home on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

Work-from-home ‘reshipping’ scammers targeting Utahns

If you step into Cathy Junior’s small Salt Lake City apartment, you’ll find that she has quite the office going on – crowded with empty shipping boxes.

22 days ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Vision insurance company likely to shut down after rehabilitation efforts fail