CRIME

Man pulls 14-year-old into apartment after offering her nicotine vapes, police say

Dec 6, 2024, 4:18 PM

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


WEST VALLEY CITY — A man is being accused of making several sexual advances towards a teenager and offering her drugs, according to police.

Joel McEwan Shuler, 44, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, third-degree felony endangerment of a child, and two class-B misdemeanors contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the police affidavit.

On Oct. 1, the West Valley City Police Department received a report from a woman that her 14-year-old grandchild was receiving inappropriate messages from a man, later identified as Shuler, who lives in her apartment complex.

During an interview with the victim, she said while she was around her grandmother’s apartment, Shuler approached her and told her that she looked like his “future ex-wife.”

Shuler asked how old the victim was, and when she said 14, he “backed off and said never mind,” according to the affidavit.

The victim told police that she went to a vape shop nearby to wait for a friend when Shuler approached her again and began to compliment her. Shuler offered to give the victim some nicotine vapes at his apartment.

According to the affidavit, the victim and Shuler walked to his apartment until she told him she would wait next to a nearby dog park. Shuler then grabbed her by the arm, forcefully pulled her into his apartment, and locked the door.

The victim told police that Shuler began to touch her sexually without her consent. She told Shuler she needed to leave and had a friend waiting for her. The victim said Shuler asked for the victim’s Snapchat, which she provided.

According to the affidavit, Shuler offered the teen methamphetamine and a “white powdery substance … in a small red baggy.” Shuler asked her to use the drugs, but she refused. Before she was able to leave the apartment, Shuler gave her two nicotine vapes.

The victim told police that a couple of days after the incident, Shuler sent her several “inappropriate messages” and a picture of himself through Snapchat.

According to the affidavit, the victim provided police with the photos, which detectives used to identify Shuler, leading to his arrest.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

