Homeowners push back as Logan City considers killing century-old trees for pipeline

Dec 5, 2024, 7:05 PM | Updated: 7:20 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

LOGAN Homeowners packed the city council chambers Thursday night as plans for a new 10 million-gallon water tower and water pipeline could take out 17 ash trees that are more than 100 years old.

Homeowners near the trees say they only learned about the plans a couple of months ago.

“It came as a huge surprise,” homeowner Hannah Ristorcelli said. “At the first meeting, the message really was don’t be selfish homeowners. It’s nice that you like the trees, but we have to think about the greater good.”

Hannah, her husband Alex Ristorcelli, and several neighbors however were sure many people would agree that the trees were part of that “greater good.” They formed what they’re calling the Canyon Road Coalition and started a Change.org petition that now has more than 3,700 signatures.

As Logan city leaders plan a new water pipeline, they say the option that leaves the least impact and saves the most money requires taking out 17 100-plus year-old trees. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) City leaders will consider the feedback they receive at the Thursday meeting as they move forward with plans. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Hannah, her husband Alex Ristorcelli, and several neighbors however were sure many people would agree that the trees were part of that "greater good." (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Homeowners packed the city council chambers Thursday night as plans for a new 10 million-gallon water tower and water pipeline could take out 17 ash trees. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“We are incredibly moved by the amount of support that we have gotten,” Alex Ristorcelli said. “we are hopeful that the city will work with us and the worth of citizens instead of just telling us what to do.”

The water tank and pipeline are being required by the state to fix existing deficiencies and to account for current and future growth. Zan Murray, Executive Vice President for JUB Engineers, Inc. says experts have analyzed seven possible plans and routes for the pipeline, and the Canyon Road option where the trees are, costs the least and leaves the least amount of impact.

“Unfortunately, a water line of this size, it’s a 42-inch water line that’s planned, does affect a lot of things, no matter where it goes,” Murray explained. “I think it’s just important to recognize that the city’s trying to do what they can to look after the best interests of the city and minimize impacts to the citizens.”

City leaders will consider the feedback they receive at the Thursday meeting as they move forward with plans. People can also offer feedback online to logantank@jub.com.

The Ristorcelli’s say they, along with many others in the city are hopeful that a compromise can be reached that preserves the historic trees.

“if you start pulling away little pieces of the character of the valley of our beautiful city, it’s going to affect the whole feel,” Alex Ristorcelli said. “We don’t want that vision for the city. We want the city that we live in, that everybody here knows and loves.”

