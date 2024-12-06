On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

REPORT: Utah Football Trending Towards Jason Beck As Its New Offensive Coordinator

Dec 5, 2024, 7:15 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah Football is closing in on New Mexico’s Jason Beck as their new offensive coordinator, who would come to Utah after one season with the Lobos.

Beck coordinated the Lobos offense to averages of 33.5 points per game and 484.3 total yards, with 253.5 per game on the ground and 230.7 through the air.

 

After Utah missed on two targets, Kyle Whittingham pivoted and shifted his focus toward the New Mexico coordinator. Beck checks many boxes, most notably adaptability, creativity, and production.

Now, Beck could soon be in charge of an offense for a Power Conference contender. After consecutive seasons of offensive struggles, Utah needs to revitalize the offensive attack.

Jason Beck, Utah’s New Offensive Coordinator?

Mack has long served as a quarterbacks coach in college football. The 44-year-old has 15 seasons under his belt, all of which have been coaching quarterbacks. He added offensive coordinator duties in 2023 while at Syracuse and carried that title to New Mexico this past season.

Perhaps the most encouraging numbers are the average against Power Conference opponents (Arizona, Auburn, Washington State). Beck guided the Lobos to averages of 32.0 points, 484.0 total yards, 242.3 yards on the ground, and 241.6 through the air in those three contests.

Before his time with New Mexico, Beck called the offense for the Orange in 2023. The offense averaged 23.5 points per game as Syracuse navigated significant injury issues on offense that season. He was the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2022 and coached Garrett Shrader to 2,640 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and just 7 interceptions in 12 games.

Before arriving at Syracuse, Beck was the quarterback’s coach at Virginia from 2016 to 2021. His time there was highlighted by the production of quarterbacks Brennan Armstrong and Bryce Perkins. In 2021, Armstrong totaled 4,449 passing yards with 31 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. In 2019, Perkins threw for 3,538 yards 22 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions.

What To Expect From Jason Beck’s Offense?

Beck has a fairly diverse offense centered around the read-option and run-pass-option (RPO). There is quite a bit of creativity in the run game while also offering simplicity for quarterbacks and pass catchers in the passing game.

The read-option is the rushing attack’s foundation, which includes various looks and blocking schemes. There is standard inside zone and outside zone runs, as well as counter and power blocking schemes too. The Lobos were fairly balanced running the ball inside and out as well.

It is a spread passing game that utilizes motions and actually emphasizes throwing the ball down the field. Throwing behind the line of scrimmage is not a great priority, as that accounted for only 8.2% of all attempts. Instead, the passing game featured 41% of throws short (0-9), 27% to the intermediate (10-19), and 18% deep (20+).

One of Utah’s biggest issues this past season was scoring touchdowns in the red zone. Utah finished at No. 123 in the country in red zone touchdown conversation rate at 48%, while New Mexico finished drives in the end zone 69% of the time, good for No. 34 in the country.

It isn’t necessarily a high-tempo RPO offense, but New Mexico was still No. 24 in total plays this season (Utah finished No. 106).

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

REPORT: Utah Football Trending Towards Jason Beck As Its New Offensive Coordinator

Utah Football is closing in on New Mexico's Jason Beck as their new offensive coordinator, who would come to Utah after one season with the Lobos.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Local Players, Coaches In Week 14 Of 2024 NFL Season

Here is how to watch the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah in week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three BYU Football Players Receive First Team All-Big 12 Honors

BYU has First-Team All-Conference players for the first time in 14 years.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Things We Learned From BYU’s Early Signing Day

Busy, productive day for BYU football to kick off the Early Signing Period.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Hangs On To Beat Wyoming In First Mountain West Game

Undefeated Utah State was tested but showed moxie, holding off Wyoming for a 70-67 win in each program's first Mountain West game. 

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club: Tij Iginla To Miss Remainder Of Junior Season Following Hip Surgery

The Utah Hockey Club announced that former first round selection Tij Iginla will miss the remainder of the season with the Kelowna Rockets following successful surgery.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

REPORT: Utah Football Trending Towards Jason Beck As Its New Offensive Coordinator