Davis County deputies search for fugitive in West Point

WEST POINT — Davis County deputies say they conducted a search Thursday morning for Chase Venstra, a wanted fugitive from several states who was once tied to the 2022 disappearance of Dylan Rounds.

“The Davis County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in West Point early this morning regarding Chase Venstra,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Stephanie Dinsmore said in a statement to KSL. “Mr. Venstra is a wanted fugitive out of several states. We are actively working toward his safe apprehension. Some of his warrants are for firearms offenses, and as with all fugitives, we would request anyone who comes in contact with him or know(s) his whereabouts to contact law enforcement.”

Venstra was charged in federal court in 2022 with being a restricted person in possession of a firearm. The charge came on the heels of a similar charge filed against James Brenner. Brenner later pleaded guilty to murdering Rounds, a 19-year-old whose remains were discovered near Lucin, in Box Elder County, earlier this year.

Dinsmore said the search early Thursday was connected to a SWAT incident in the same area on Nov. 25, when deputies assisted several other law enforcement agencies in trying to apprehend a wanted fugitive.

She did not say whether Venstra presents a further danger to the community but said he “has an extensive criminal history and is wanted for offenses involving firearms.”