Salt Lake City nears driveway deal in bid to restore ‘quiet zones’

SALT LAKE CITY — The city was moving closer to an agreement with a property owner on Thursday that would allow for a fix to remove the last remaining hurdle in restoring the Wasatch Front’s railroad quiet zones.

Two days after the Salt Lake City Council took action to resolve an issue at another crossing, a change was still required with a commercial driveway at 1700 South.

“The driveway behind me was too close to the at-grade crossing,” said Salt Lake City engineer Mark Stephens.

Stephens said the city was close to reaching an agreement with the property owner that would allow city crews to tear up the driveway, install curbing and effectively close up the street access.

“We have city forces ready to be able to remove the driveway immediately upon execution of that agreement,” he said.

Stephens said it would likely take those city crews a day or two to complete the work required to reinstate the quiet zone.

As part of the deal, Stephens said the city would also create a new driveway further to the east for the property owner.

Stephens said if a deal is reached in the next week or two, the city hopes to satisfy federal inspectors and reinstate the Lehi quiet zone running from Salt Lake City to Provo before the end of the year.

Various cities have heard the frustration from neighbors in recent weeks, after inspectors found deficiencies at multiple crossings along the Wasatch Front. The sound of the train horns have disrupted sleep and added significant noise to surrounding neighborhoods.

“I feel for them,” said Lehi traffic engineer Luke Seegmiller. “It’s been really hard on some of our residents—lack of sleep, which has health issues, which has ability-to-do-their-work issues. I’ve heard from people who are working from home and then are being interrupted in their virtual meetings with the sounds of the horns near their homes. It’s been really hard on our residents—a lot of our residents.”

Stephens said Salt Lake City officials had heard similar concerns and questions.

“Our goal is to get this finished as soon as possible,” Stephens said. “The sooner the better as far as the city is concerned and in the best interest of all the businesses and residents around who are having to deal with the train horn sounding.”