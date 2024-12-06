Lions WR Tim Patrick Scores First Touchdown In Nearly Three Years

DETROIT – Former Utah wide receiver Tim Patrick got back in the end zone against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in week 14.

Not only was it Patrick’s first score as a Lion, but it was his first in nearly three years.

After missing the entirety of the 2022 and 2023 seasons with lower body injuries, Patrick moved on from Denver before the 2024 season.

Considering the former Ute still had plenty of gas in the tank and the move was more of a result of a youth movement with the Broncos, he was swiftly picked up by a hopeful Detroit squad.

He wasn’t able to reach previous levels of production but still posted 21 receptions for 306 yards through 11 games.

Finally, as he was coming up on nearly three years without a receiving touchdown, he ended the streak in the third quarter against Green Bay.

His last TD came on December 19, 2021, against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Through the first three quarters against the Packers, Patrick had three receptions for 13 yards.

About Tim Patrick

The San Diego, California native attended University City High School prior to his college career. After high school, Patrick played at Grossmont Community College.

After he was honored as first-team all-PCAC, Patrick joined the Utah football program in 2014.

He played for the Utes from 2014-16.

During his time in Salt Lake City, Patrick recorded 61 receptions for 888 yards and five touchdowns in 22 games played. He missed 17 games in college due to injury.

In 2017, Patrick signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Broncos later that year.

Since joining the Broncos, Patrick has become a consistent receiver in Denver. Since 2018, the former Ute has posted 143 catches for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. The outstanding play helped Patrick land a multi-year contract extension with Denver in 2021.

In 2022, Patrick suffered a knee injury that ended his 2022 season before it began. The Broncos wideout was injured during training camp in August 2022 and missed the entire season. The Broncos finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record.

In 2023, the former Ute suffered a similar fate. Patrick tore his Achilles in training camp and was forced to miss back-to-back seasons.

