Lions WR Tim Patrick Catches Second Touchdown To Give Detroit Late Lead

DETROIT – Former Utah wide receiver Tim Patrick went from no touchdowns in three years to scoring twice in one game against the Packers on Thursday Night.

Patrick’s fourth-quarter score gave Detroit a 31-28 lead over Green Bay.

Before the TNF matchup in week 14, Patrick’s last touchdown came against the Cincinnati Bengals in December 2021.

Two season-ending injuries and a team switch later, he broke the drought.

And did it twice in one game.

RELATED: Lions WR Tim Patrick Scores First Touchdown In Nearly Three Years

His first score came on a simple three-yard comeback route.

After the Packers answered and the Lions faced a deficit again, Patrick put them back on top in the red zone as he beat his man in the middle of the field.

The former Ute finished with five receptions for 32 yards and two touchdowns.

About Tim Patrick

The San Diego, California native attended University City High School prior to his college career. After high school, Patrick played at Grossmont Community College.

After he was honored as first-team all-PCAC, Patrick joined the Utah football program in 2014.

He played for the Utes from 2014-16.

During his time in Salt Lake City, Patrick recorded 61 receptions for 888 yards and five touchdowns in 22 games played. He missed 17 games in college due to injury.

In 2017, Patrick signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Broncos later that year.

Since joining the Broncos, Patrick has become a consistent receiver in Denver. Since 2018, the former Ute has posted 143 catches for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. The outstanding play helped Patrick land a multi-year contract extension with Denver in 2021.

In 2022, Patrick suffered a knee injury that ended his 2022 season before it began. The Broncos wideout was injured during training camp in August 2022 and missed the entire season. The Broncos finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record.

In 2023, the former Ute suffered a similar fate. Patrick tore his Achilles in training camp and was forced to miss back-to-back seasons.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

