Utah charity offers Ukrainian children a break from war

Dec 5, 2024, 9:59 PM | Updated: 10:45 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

NORTH SALT LAKE — Some Ukrainian children are in Utah, taking a break from the horrors of war.

It’s part of a new program through a Utah-based nonprofit, To Ukraine With Love, to help Ukrainian families nearly three years into their country’s war with Russia.

Organizers said the program aims to give those Ukrainian kids some of their childhood back.

“The purpose of this program is to provide respite from war,” said Svitlana Miller, founder of To Ukraine With Love. “Kids can come and get some rest from air raids, sleep at night, ride their bikes without mined roads, (and) just be brought back to childhood.”

With so many children waiting for this opportunity, Miller said she hopes more Utah families will be willing to host.

“One family at a time, one child at a time, we can help people in Ukraine,” said Miller, a native Ukrainian. “It brings warmth to my heart that we can do that.”

Viktor Lehostaiev and his host family, Svitlana and Darin Miller.

Viktor Lehostaiev and his host family, Svitlana and Darin Miller. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

A break from war

Viktor Lehostaiev, 13, is from the Kyiv region. He is one of eight Ukrainian children who came to the United States for this four-month stay through the host program.

It’s a far cry from his home in Ukraine.

“When the war started, my home got destroyed,” Viktor said. “My whole school was destroyed.”

Life for him has been anything but normal these last few years, until now. He’s been staying with the Miller family in North Salt Lake as part of the first phase of this program.

“It’s been great for Viktor,” said Darin Miller, Svitlana’s husband, “and it’s been great for us.”

Viktor Lehostaiev eating a 'CougarTail' at a BYU football game. (courtesy Svitlana Miller) Viktor Lehostaiev holding a Thanksgiving turkey. (courtesy Svitlana Miller)

While in Utah, Viktor has enjoyed basic things most people take for granted, like going to school.

“I have not attended school for about three years now, in person,” Viktor said. “It’s so fun to be with kids.”

He has been attending South Davis Junior High in Bountiful and especially likes his business marketing class.

Outside of school, Viktor gets to just be a kid. He enjoys spending time with the Millers’ three children, playing pool in the basement, and having fun.

By being in Utah, he also gets a break from air raids, sirens, and explosions that are part of war.

“I can actually sleep through the whole night,” Viktor said. “It’s amazing to have such a break.”

Viktor Lehostaiev joining other students on the school bus.

Viktor Lehostaiev joining other students on the school bus. (courtesy Svitlana Miller)

Need for more families

Viktor is scheduled to go home in a few weeks. He said he’s sad to leave but happy to see his family and friends again in Ukraine.

Svitlana Miller said more Ukrainian children will arrive in the United States in January through this program. But the need is great, and she hopes other families will get involved.

“If you come to our family, you’re not coming as a tourist. You’re coming to join our family as a family member for a while,” Svitlana Miller said. “It is an incredible experience on both sides.”

If you’re interested in hosting a Ukrainian child or want to donate to the nonprofit To Ukraine With Love, visit its website.

