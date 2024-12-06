Packers QB Jordan Love Comes Up Just Short Against Lions In Detroit

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers fought hard but ultimately came up short against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night.

Love completed 12 of 20 passing attempts for 206 yards and a touchdown. He also scrambled four times for 23 yards.

Jordan Love, Packers Drop To Lions In Final Seconds

After the first quarter ended 7-0 in Detroit’s favor, Green Bay finally got their offense going in the second.

All it took was a Lions field goal and a looming double-digit deficit for Love to have a fire lit under him. Green Bay set off on an 11-play, 70-yard drive that ended in a goal-line rushing touchdown for Josh Jacobs.

What else did you expect from Josh Jacobs? Touchdown! Pro Bowl vote 🗳️: https://t.co/JsfUV5geTn pic.twitter.com/6y1zZ9jFBu — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 6, 2024

Unfortunately for the Packers, the Lions quickly responded to take the 10-point lead right back.

Detroit took that lead into the halftime break.

To start the third quarter, it took almost no time for Green Bay to pull one back. Five plays and less than two minutes later, Love found Tucker Kraft to make it 17-14.

Two plays later, Lions QB Jared Goff threw an interception. All of a sudden, the Packers were right back in it.

Already set up in the red zone, all it took was a few handoffs. Jacobs bounced off of tacklers up the middle and reached across the goalline to give Green Bay its first lead of the night.

Another 6 for No. 8 💪 Pro Bowl vote 🗳️: https://t.co/JsfUV5geTn pic.twitter.com/MD6uJNvpl0 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 6, 2024

To say it was a back-and-forth game from here is an understatement.

The Lions immediately took the lead back with a touchdown pass to former Ute Tim Patrick.

Just as the fourth got started, Jacobs capped off another scoring drive to make it three touchdowns on the night.

Not 1.

Not 2.

But TD No. 3 for Josh Jacobs! Pro Bowl vote 🗳️: https://t.co/JsfUV5geTn pic.twitter.com/fa2thKuoZm — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 6, 2024

Things went downhill for the Packers from there.

After Detroit made what felt like the tenth response of the game, the Packers settled for a field goal to tie the score at 31.

The Lions drained all of the time off the clock and drilled a game-winning field goal as time expired to improve to 11-1 on the season.

Other Week 14 #LocalsInTheNFL Matchups To Look Out For

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns early on Sunday. Cleveland LB and former Ute Mohamoud Diabate has been a solid playmaker for the Browns all season long and he will line up against Steeler RB and East High standout Jaylen Warren. Also, keep an eye on former Southern Utah safety Miles Killebrew.

As the Rams host the Bills on Sunday afternoon, there are a handful of locals to watch. Of course, former BYU WR Puka Nacua looks to continue his good form late in the season. For Buffalo, there are a handful of defensive locals like former Weber State DB Taron Johnson and former Utes Terrell Burgess and Cole Bishop. Former Utah TE Dalton Kincaid may also make his return from injury.

Also on Sunday afternoon, two local All-Pro defenders will face off in Santa Clara. Former BYU LB Fred Warner for the 49ers and former Utah CB Jaylon Johnson for the Bears.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

