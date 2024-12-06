Report: Utah State To Hire Former BYU HC Bronco Mendenhall

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall is reportedly returning to the state, this time as the head coach of the Utah State Aggies.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday night that Mendenhall and Utah State were closing in on a deal to become the Aggies coach.

“Sources: Utah State is expected to hire New Mexico coach Bronco Mendenhall as the school’s next head coach. The deal is expected to be completed in the near future,” Thamel wrote.

Sources: Utah State is expected to hire New Mexico coach Bronco Mendenhall as the school’s next head coach. The deal is expected to be completed in the near future. pic.twitter.com/Rx65lQafW0 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 6, 2024

Bronco Mendenhall Nears Deal With Utah State

Mendenhall will reportedly join Utah State after serving one year as the head coach at New Mexico.

The Utah native led the Lobos to a surprising 5-7 second in his first season at the helm after a two-year hiatus from coaching.

Prior to his time in New Mexico, Mendenhall spent six seasons as the head coach at Virginia where he led the Cavaliers to a 36-38 record, including the first trip to the Orange Bowl in program history.

Mendenhall’s head coaching career began at BYU where he took over for Gary Crowton in 2004.

Over 11 seasons, Mendenhall led the Cougars to a record of 99-43, including five seasons with at least 10 wins.

Bronco Mendenhall gets a Gatorade shower after the Lobos take down Washington State 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RgMEawSz1M — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 17, 2024

BYU never failed to qualify for a bowl during the coach’s tenure.

Mendenhall will replace Nate Dreiling who was named interim head coach at Utah State in July of 2024 after the program announced its intention to fire head coach Blake Anderson.

The Aggies finished with a record of 4-8 under Dreiling.

