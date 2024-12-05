LEHI — Patients at Primary Children’s Hospital got the exciting opportunity to play games and connect with a few of the Utah Hockey Club players Wednesday afternoon at the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Campus in Lehi.

Whether it was an intense game of Go Fish, a mean game of Foosball or just getting their hands yucky with slime, the holiday visit from members of Utah’s newest professional sports team put smiles on all the faces.

In addition to those fun activities, there were holiday gifts handed out along with autographs from the hockey players.

Deseret News photojournalist Scott G Winterton captured all the excitement of the day.