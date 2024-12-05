On the Site:
GOOD NEWS

Looking Out for the Good: Utah Hockey Club players bring the fun to Primary Children’s patients

Dec 6, 2024, 9:39 AM | Updated: 9:49 am

Deseret News's Profile Picture

BY CHUCK WING, DESERET NEWS


LEHI — Patients at Primary Children’s Hospital got the exciting opportunity to play games and connect with a few of the Utah Hockey Club players Wednesday afternoon at the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Campus in Lehi.

Whether it was an intense game of Go Fish, a mean game of Foosball or just getting their hands yucky with slime, the holiday visit from members of Utah’s newest professional sports team put smiles on all the faces.

In addition to those fun activities, there were holiday gifts handed out along with autographs from the hockey players.

Deseret News photojournalist Scott G Winterton captured all the excitement of the day.

Utah HC defenseman Juuso Välimäki plays with Alejandro Martinez as the two make slime. Members of the Utah Hockey Club visited the kids at Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi on Wednesday. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Blakely Rutledge rolls slime around in her hands as she and other kids meet and play with members of the Utah Hockey Club during a visit to Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi on Wednesday. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Members of the Utah Hockey Club visit kids at Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi on Wednesday. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Utah HC defenseman Juuso Välimäki plays Little People with Marvella Perez as members of the Utah Hockey Club visit the kids at Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi on Wednesday. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Mila Shaw smiles as she plays games with members of the Utah Hockey Club as they visit the kids at Intermountain’s Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi on Wednesday. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Utah HC defenseman Robert Bortuzzo reaches across the table to shake hands with Mila Shaw after they played an intense game of Go Fish as members of the Utah Hockey Club visit kids at Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi on Wednesday. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

Mila Shaw and Utah HC defenseman Sean Durzi look over at Robert Bortuzzo as they play a game of Go Fish as members of the Utah Hockey Club visit the kids at Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi on Wednesday. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

