On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

West High students, faculty stage protest for lack of district support in school violence

Dec 6, 2024, 12:04 PM | Updated: 12:36 pm

Students and faculty at West High School staged a walk out protest on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 after a ...

Students and faculty at West High School staged a walk out protest on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 after a series of violent acts and threats in their school and others in the Wasatch Front. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — After a turbulent few weeks in some Utah high schools, with violence threatened and acted upon in one case, students and faculty at West High School walked out of classes Friday morning in protest.

Two protests were planned Friday at the school — the first during the start of classes, and the second just before classes were dismissed. At approximately 8:15 a.m., a crowd stood at the front of the school with a giant orange sign that read: “We protect us … because no one else will.”

Those who gathered were responding to a shooting that occurred at the school in November. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the parking lot on school grounds, after he and a group of teenagers appeared to have been in conflict, police said.

Teacher Danelle Hathaway said she and other teachers spoke to the district.

“We talked about our concerns, we posed some possible solutions,” Hathaway said. “We basically asked them for help and engagement. And the feedback that we got from them felt more like they put it back upon us. We weren’t sure if they … we felt like they didn’t really hear us.”

Another teacher, Valerie Gates, hopes there will be more patrols and security at West High because the campus is so large.

“We’re really hoping, first of all, to get more people in here to help us patrol the campus and make sure our students are safe,” Gates said.

The protest also followed a threat at East High School on Thursday, when a caller reported an active shooter on campus to police, only for officers to arrive and find no threat.

This is a developing story. It may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Students and faculty at West High School staged a walk out protest on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 after a ...

Mary Culbertson

West High students, faculty stage protest for lack of district support in school violence

Students and faculty at West High School staged a protest on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 after threats of violence increased in Utah schools.

33 minutes ago

Tom Cram, the police chief for the Kanab Police Department in 2019....

Daniel Woodruff

Kanab city manager says placing police chief on leave ‘not warranted’

Kanab's city manager said police Chief Tom Cram will remain on duty while prosecutors decide whether to file charges against him after he allegedly hit a pedestrian in his city-owned truck.

1 hour ago

FILE — Competitors compete in the running leg during the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship on Sept....

Daniel Woodruff

Ironman will leave St. George after 2025 triathlon

Thea Ironman triathlon is set to be hosted in St. George for the last time in 2025.

2 hours ago

social security checks...

Simone Seikaly

AARP Utah calls governor’s wish to eliminate state’s Social Security tax ‘a huge deal’

Part of the budget proposed Thursday by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox for the state's next fiscal year includes eliminating Utah's tax on Social Security.

2 hours ago

Utah Hockey's Sean Durzi talks with Mila Shaw as members of the Utah Hockey Club visit kids at Prim...

Chuck Wing, Deseret News

Looking Out for the Good: Utah Hockey Club players bring the fun to Primary Children’s patients

Utah’s newest professional team visited PCH for some holiday magic.

3 hours ago

Images of the "mystery metal" in the Susan Cox Powell case....

Dave Cawley, KSL Podcasts

COLD: New experiment aims to identify mystery metal evidence in Susan Powell cold case

An experiment by KSL’s COLD Podcast has revealed the likely source of a key piece of evidence in the death of Susan Cox Powell, 15 years after she disappeared.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

West High students, faculty stage protest for lack of district support in school violence