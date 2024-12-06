Ironman will leave St. George after 2025 triathlon

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah will host its final Ironman triathlon next year.

According to a news release from Ironman and the Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office, the final Ironman 70.3-mile race in St. George will take place on May 10, 2025.

After that, officials said, the era of these races being held in the Red Rock Region will come to an end.

“Demands of the event, including rising costs, increasing populations around race routes, and continued pressure on resources compelled Washington County officials to evaluate all options,” the news release stated. “With input from community partners, they concluded that after a long and successful run, Ironman’s time in St. George would be celebrated and the 2025 edition would be the final one.”

Blair Stump, who lives in Tooele, has competed in the St. George triathlon twice. After hearing it will no longer be held in southern Utah after next year, he said it “broke my heart.”

“Having the Ironman race leave Utah is going to leave a big hole in the hearts of all endurance athletes who train for this race every year,” Stump told KSL TV.

St. George first hosted an Ironman event in 2010 and has held 16 subsequent events since then, according to the news release, including three world championship races.

The final race next year will include a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run.

“Hosting these events has been a long and rewarding journey – much like the races themselves,” said St. George Mayor Michele Randall in a statement. “We celebrate the athletes and their families, the visitors, global recognition, and community engagement of thousands of volunteers that these high-performing events brought to our region throughout 15 years of Ironman racing in St. George.”

Stump said the St. George race was known for its difficulty.

“The elevation gain, the heat, the dry climate, and the run section are all very challenging,” Stump said. “The nickname for St. George is the ‘Land of Endurance.’ It is the home of so many amazing endurance athletes. The state of Utah is also a breeding ground for people who want to be active in their lifestyles.”

Stump said he hopes local organizations will step up to “fill the void” of the Ironman events leaving southern Utah.

This story will be updated