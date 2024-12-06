On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Kanab city manager says placing police chief on leave ‘not warranted’

Dec 6, 2024, 11:20 AM

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — Kanab’s police chief will remain on duty while prosecutors decide whether to file charges against him over an auto-pedestrian crash last month, city officials said.

Kyler Ludwig, Kanab city manager, told KSL TV in an email Friday the city conducted an internal review of the Nov. 18 incident in which police Chief Tom Cram hit a pedestrian who was in a crosswalk.

Cram was driving his city-owned police vehicle at the time.

“Based on the findings of our initial investigation, we have determined that placing the employee on administrative leave is not warranted at this time,” Ludwig said. “Our thoughts remain with the pedestrian involved in this incident, and we extend our wishes for his full and speedy recovery.”

Kanab police chief hit pedestrian in crosswalk, UHP says

The 58-year-old Kanab man who was hit was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden said this week.

The Garfield County Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case to decide whether charges are appropriate. Ludwig said the city is cooperating with that review.

The incident happened at the intersection of 300 South and 100 East in Kanab. Roden said Cram was turning onto 300 South just before 8:30 a.m. when he hit the pedestrian who was crossing the street in a crosswalk. According to Roden, Cram said he didn’t see the pedestrian as he turned into the sunlight.

Roden said there was no indication the pedestrian was doing anything wrong when he was hit.

Cram told KSL TV earlier this week he couldn’t comment on the case at this time.

