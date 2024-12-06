On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Safety improvements coming to 600/700N next year, city says

Dec 6, 2024, 3:26 PM

(FILE) - A metal sign for the Rose Park neighborhood. (KSL TV)...

(FILE) - A metal sign for the Rose Park neighborhood. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Final plans for road and safety improvements on 600/700 North in Rose Park are finished and will be implemented in 2025, the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office said.

Reconstructing 600/700 North provides something for everyone, including families who walk to school, friends biking to the Jordan River Trail, or commuters using cars or public transit,” said Salt Lake City Transportation Engineer Kyle Cook in a press release.

Cook said the new and improved road will include features like upgraded traffic signals, raised bike lanes and signalized pedestrian crosswalks. The improvements will not only make travel more convenient, but also emphasize safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

“Making roads as safe as possible for everyone is our top priority,” said Salt Lake City Engineer Megan Leether.

The press release said engineers looked at crash data from that stretch of road — which sees upwards of 21,000 vehicle trips a day — to try to determine what safety upgrades were necessary. They found that 75% of accidents there happened in intersections.

During construction, the road will be narrowed with the addition of a center median alongside chicanes — strategic curves in the roadway — to create a more predictable environment that has the benefit of slowing down speeding drivers,” Leether said in the press release. “Separating cyclists from the road by putting them next to the sidewalk, not traffic, and adding high-visibility, signalized crosswalks are additional safety upgrades set to debut next year.”

The engineers said the final design reflects public comments made early in the development process all the way back in 2020.

It’s not often that we can do almost everything the community is asking for on a road project, but the 600/700 North rebuild gives us the opportunity to build the best of all options and invest in the community now and for generations to come,” Cook said.

The Mayor’s Office said the public is invited to show up and see all the details of the final design at Backman Elementary School, 601 North 1500 West, on Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Team members will be answering questions in both English and Spanish, they said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(FILE) - A metal sign for the Rose Park neighborhood. (KSL TV)...

Jacob Freeman

Safety improvements coming to 600/700N next year, city says

Final plans for road and safety improvements on 600/700 North in Rose Park are finished and will be implemented in 2025, the Salt Lake City Mayor's Office said.

5 seconds ago

parking lot where the lehi shooting took place...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Lehi mother of 8-year-old who shot himself charged with manslaughter

The mother of an 8-year-old is now facing criminal charges after the boy accidentally shot and killed himself with her unsecured gun while she was inside a store, police say.

1 hour ago

FILE — The Utah State Correctional Facility is seen on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (Isaac Hale, Dese...

Garna Mejia

How Utah’s Department of Corrections expects to enforce Gov. Cox’s deportation plans

The Utah Department of Corrections discusses its role in deportation efforts brought on by President-elect Trump, and Gov. Cox's move to comply with them.

2 hours ago

FILE - Prescription drugs are seen in a glass flask at a state laboratory in Taylorsville, Utah, on...

Jacob Freeman

Woman arrested after poisoning husband with Trazodone, police say

A woman is in custody after allegedly mixing Trazodone with her husband's drinks, sending him to the ICU for several days.

2 hours ago

Students and faculty at West High School staged a walk out protest on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 after a ...

Mary Culbertson

West High students, faculty stage protest for lack of district support in school violence

Students and faculty at West High School staged a protest on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 after threats of violence increased in Utah schools.

3 hours ago

Tom Cram, the police chief for the Kanab Police Department in 2019....

Daniel Woodruff

Kanab city manager says placing police chief on leave ‘not warranted’

Kanab's city manager said police Chief Tom Cram will remain on duty while prosecutors decide whether to file charges against him after he allegedly hit a pedestrian in his city-owned truck.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Safety improvements coming to 600/700N next year, city says