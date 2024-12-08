Winter parking reservations go into effect in Big Cottonwood Canyon this month

BRIGHTON — Winter parking rules will go into effect for the season at Big Cottonwood Canyon in late December.

Mandatory reserved parking goes into effect on Dec. 20, the town of Brighton and the Greater Salt Lake Municipal Services District announced in a press release on Friday.

The rule affects the portion of State Route 190 from about a quarter mile above the Willow Heights trailhead to the Guardsman Road intersection.

Reserved parking will be mandatory from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

“Visitors should not come up the Canyon past Willow Heights or plan to park without a parking reservation on those days,” said MSD.

Reservations are $10 and can be made through the Park BCC website.