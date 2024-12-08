On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Winter parking reservations go into effect in Big Cottonwood Canyon this month

Dec 8, 2024, 8:10 AM

FILE: A Utah Transit Authority ski bus drives up Big Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023....

FILE: A Utah Transit Authority ski bus drives up Big Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Sam Herrera's Profile Picture

BY SAM HERRERA


KSLTV.com

BRIGHTON — Winter parking rules will go into effect for the season at Big Cottonwood Canyon in late December.

Mandatory reserved parking goes into effect on Dec. 20, the town of Brighton and the Greater Salt Lake Municipal Services District announced in a press release on Friday.

The rule affects the portion of State Route 190 from about a quarter mile above the Willow Heights trailhead to the Guardsman Road intersection.

Reserved parking will be mandatory from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

“Visitors should not come up the Canyon past Willow Heights or plan to park without a parking reservation on those days,” said MSD.

Reservations are $10 and can be made through the Park BCC website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: A Utah Transit Authority ski bus drives up Big Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023....

Sam Herrera

Winter parking reservations go into effect in Big Cottonwood Canyon this month

Winter parking rules will go into effect for the season at Big Cottonwood Canyon in late December.

7 seconds ago

Students and chaperones line up at Walmart in South Jordan for the Jordan Education Foundation Chri...

Simone Seikaly, KSL NewsRadio

An early Christmas for Utah kids and families in need

It’s not quite Christmas yet, but it surely felt like it today for hundreds of teenagers in the Jordan School District.

10 hours ago

'Women of the World' held its 14th annual celebration of refugee women's achievements on Saturday, ...

Carlysle Price

‘Women of the World’ celebration honors refugee women’s achievements

'Women of the World' held its 14th annual celebration Saturday to recognize refugee women and all they've achieved.

10 hours ago

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: The "ruby slippers" which Judy Garland wore during the 1939 filming o...

Maria Sole Campinoti, CNN

Pair of Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ sell at auction for $28 million

A pair of Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz,” which were stolen from a Minnesota museum almost 20 years ago, sold at auction for $28 million Saturday.

14 hours ago

Children look at fire trucks at the new Provo fire station on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Mark Less, K...

Alex Cabrero

Provo celebrates new downtown fire station

Provo community members and firefighters alike celebrated the new downtown fire station Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

15 hours ago

First responders worked to transport 11 people to hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak took place...

Brian Carlson and Carlysle Price, KSL TV

Several hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at West Jordan business

A potential gas leak Saturday at a meat processing plant in West Jordan evacuated the building and sent 11 people to the hospital. When firefighters arrived, they discovered it was worse than they anticipated.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Winter parking reservations go into effect in Big Cottonwood Canyon this month