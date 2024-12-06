Iron County lieutenant resigns after complaints were made against him

On the Site:
Dec 6, 2024, 3:29 PM | Updated: 4:05 pm

A photo of then-Sgt. Jeff Jeff Humphries, who was given an award by Iron County officials in 2022. (Iron County Sheriff's Office)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


CEDAR CITY — An Iron County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant resigned just before his pre-determination hearing about complaints made against him, county officials confirmed.

In a statement, Iron County Attorney Chad E. Dotson told KSL TV that Lt. Jeff Humphries submitted his resignation letter to Iron County Sheriff Ken Carpenter on Monday.

Dotson said it was the same day that Carpenter was scheduled to address “complaints made regarding Humphries” at a pre-determination hearing.

“Humphries did not appear at the hearing, but did deny all allegations made against him in his resignation e-mail,” Dotson said. “The Pre-Determination hearing went forward in his absence, and the allegations substantiated and his resignation was accepted by Sheriff Carpenter.”

Dotson said that since this is an ongoing criminal investigation, the county will not comment on any specific allegations made against Humphries.

According to a 2021 Facebook post, Humphries had been with the office for nearly 15 years and had been in law enforcement for over 20 years.

