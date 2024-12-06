Filipowski To G League As Jazz Face Trail Blazers

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers in the second game of their three-game road swing.

The Jazz opened the trip with a 133-106 blowout loss to the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder.

Filipowski Joins Stars As Jazz Face Trail Blazers

The Jazz will be without Kyle Filipowski for the seventh straight game after assigning the rookie to the Salt Lake City Stars on Thursday.

Filipowski suffered a sprained right ankle on November 21 against the San Antonio Spurs, followed by left leg inflammation that has sidelined him for more than two weeks.

The rookie was averaging 8.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists over his previous five games leading up to the injury.

The Jazz are 1-5 since Filipowski went down, and will look to snap a five-game losing streak in Portland, their second-longest drought of the season.

Meanwhile, The Trail Blazers have lost back-to-back games, including a 127-105 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT – Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (fractured fibula)

OUT – Cody Williams (G League)

OUT – Kyle Filipowski (G League)

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE – Scoot Henderson (quad contusion)

OUT – Donovan Clingan (knee sprain)

OUT – Matisse Thybulle (ankle sprain)

OUT – Robert Williams III (concussion)

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

The Jazz will travel to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 8 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops, on Instagram @BensHoops, or on BlueSky

