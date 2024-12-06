Silver alert issued for Monument Valley woman

MONUMENT VALLEY, San Juan County — A silver alert was issued Friday at 4:14 p.m. for Alma Jean Sutherland, who has dementia and walked off from her Monument Valley home.

Utah Silver Alert.gov said Sutherland is 77 years old and American Indian with black hair and brown eyes. She was described as 5’3” and 100 pounds.

The Navajo Police Department said Sutherland was last seen wearing a purple shirt, maroon leather jacket, blue jeans and black boots. She was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 12:30 p.m.

Officials said Sutherland is known to hitchhike from her residence and go to either Cedar City or Kayenta, Arizona.

Police asked anyone with information on Sutherland’s whereabouts to contact the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 435-637-0890 or Navajo Police Department Kayenta District at 928-697-5600, or simply call 911.