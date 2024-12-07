On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COLD PODCAST

COLD: Searching for clues about Susan Powell’s death in her son Charlie’s police interviews

Dec 6, 2024, 6:30 PM | Updated: 7:03 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY DAVE CAWLEY, KSL PODCASTS


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — Kids sometimes tell fantastical stories. But when children are victims of abuse or witnesses to crimes, separating truth from fantasy in their stories can be a major challenge for police.

When Susan Cox Powell disappeared from her home on Dec. 7, 2009, investigators turned to her four-year-old son Charlie Powell for answers. Charlie spoke to a West Valley City police detective at the Salt Lake County Children’s Justice Center the following day. The story Charlie told proved both incriminating for his father and inscrutable to investigators.

Charlie said his mommy had gone “camping” with himself, his younger brother Braden and their father, Josh Powell, on the night Susan disappeared. He said Susan stayed behind, at a place “where the crystals are.” Police believed that to be a reference to a location in Utah’s vast West Desert, and they spent years scouring the Dugway Geode Beds, the Topaz Mountain area and hundreds of abandoned mines in search of Susan’s body.

Charlie also said he’d flown on a plane to go camping, which was clearly inaccurate. He said they’d camped at “Dinosaur National Park,” and that he’d visited a “beach” on the way home. There is no evidence Josh Powell traveled to Dinosaur National Monument on the night his wife disappeared, though the family had camped there a few months prior.

This Aug. 16, 2009 photo shows Charlie Powell and Susan Cox Powell during a family camping trip at Dinosaur National Monument along the Utah-Colorado border. (Susan Cox Powell family photo)

These perplexing statements did not lead investigators to Susan Powell’s remains, and they remain a source of speculation 15 years later.

Child forensic interviews

The police interview of Charlie Powell occurred at a Children’s Justice Center. That facility, and others like it, were established in counties across Utah during the 1990s. That coincided with changes in Utah law that led to increased police investigations into crimes targeting children.

The centers, or CJCs, were designed to serve as a safe and comfortable place for child victims or witnesses to speak about traumatic events.

“It’s not a police department of child protective services building,” Brianna Martinez said.

Martinez works as a forensic interviewer at the Weber-Morgan Children’s Justice Center in Ogden. That CJC sits in a residential area, in an old home. It does not look like, or function like, most government buildings. Martinez said that is by design. The approach is meant to put children at ease.

“They know that they’re not in any trouble and they’re just able to talk about what’s happened to them,” Martinez said.

In the early days of Utah’s CJC program, case detectives were often the ones leading those interviews with children. That was still the case at the time of Charlie Powell’s interview in 2009. The detective who interviewed Charlie was an employee of the West Valley City police department. She had received training on how to interview children, and followed best practices at the time.

However, in the years since, many of Utah’s CJCs have shifted away from having detectives perform interviews of children. Instead, they’re more likely to have specialists, like Martinez, conduct those delicate conversations with kids.

“My job is just to be a neutral fact-finder and gather information from them,” Martinez said. “While I’m in the room with a child, the detective or child protective services or both of them are in a separate monitoring room, and they’re monitoring the interview as it’s happening.”

Josh Powell holds his son Charlie at an overlook of the Malad River Gorge in Idaho on Feb. 24, 2009. (Susan Cox Powell family photo)

Forensic interview specialists undergo training beyond what most police officers receive, with an emphasis on how to build rapport with children and the best method for asking open-ended questions. The approach seeks to avoid pitfalls that can occur if investigators pepper kids with leading questions, or solicit only fragments of information.

“The research shows that you get three-to-five times more accurate information from a child when you’re (asking) open-ended questions,” Martinez said. “You want to understand what the kid wants to tell you and you don’t want the story to be from you.”

Forensic interview best practices

The field of forensic interviewing continues to evolve as new science advances understanding into how children’s minds work.

“A lot has changed,” Martinez said. “We have our guidelines that we follow, but every kid’s different.”

The American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, or APSAC, published guidelines for forensic interviews of children in 2023. The document emphasizes the importance of prioritizing the best interests of the child, and of taking a research-informed approach to interviewing. It states having a single interviewer in the room with a child is the best practice, because children may be influenced by or concerned about the reactions of others.

In the past, the preferred approach was to conduct one, and only one, interview. Because forensic interviews are audio and video recorded, those recordings may be used as evidence in criminal prosecutions rather than forcing a child to testify in open court. The APSAC still encourages minimizing “unnecessary” follow-up interviews, while recognizing that multiple interviews are sometimes required.

Brianna Martinez said in the case of repeat interviews, it’s beneficial to have the same person speak to the child.

“The reason is, I’ve already built rapport,” Martinez said. “Those second interviews are usually pretty close together.”

A gap in time between a set of interviews can also reveal telling changes in behavior, and reveal possible meddling on the part of others.

“Especially if their disclosure from their first interview to the second interview is completely different,” Martinez said.

Charlie Powell’s second interview

In the Susan Powell case, West Valley City police decided to attempt a second forensic interview with Charlie Powell in march of 2010. That was complicated though by Josh Powell’s abrupt move from Utah to Washington less than two weeks after his wife vanished.

West Valley detectives worked with Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in Washington to obtain a warrant that authorized deputies to temporarily seize Charlie and Braden away from Josh, for the purposes of conducting a second interview. They executed that warrant on March 10, 2010, and attempted a second interview with Charlie at a Children’s Advocacy Center in Tacoma, Washington.

KSL’s COLD podcast obtained a video recording of Charlie Powell’s interview. It shows the same detective who’d first spoken to Charlie three months earlier attempting to re-engage him on the topic of camping.

“We can’t talk about Susan or camping,” Charlie said. “I always keep things as secrets.”

The detective asked Charlie who told him to keep those things secret. Charlie stuttered before answering.

“My, my brain told me,” Charlie said. “My brain won’t tell me to say that.”

Charlie referring to his mom as “Susan,” and his attempts to change the subject away from camping, suggested he had likely been coached by his father or other family members not to talk to police.

Charlie repeatedly said his uncle John, one of Josh Powell’s two brothers, knew where Susan was.

“John knows,” Charlie said. “He went were Susan went.”

Investigators believed it was unlikely John Powell had knowledge of Susan’s whereabouts, due to mental health concerns.

The men of the Powell family pose for a photo at Steve Powell’s home in South Hill, Washington on Feb. 22, 2009. Pictures from left to right are John, Michael, Josh and Steve Powell. (Susan Cox Powell family photo)

It is possible Charlie might have confused his uncle John with another uncle, Michael Powell. At the time of Charlie’s second interview, Josh, John and Michael Powell were all living together in the same house. West Valley City police later came to suspect Michael Powell might have been an accomplice or accessory in Susan’s presumed murder.

“John didn’t tell me where [Susan] got lost at,” Charlie said. “He’s one of the uncles that lives with my family.”

Michael Powell died by suicide in 2013.

Legacy of the Susan Powell case

Josh Powell lost custody of his sons in September of 2011, after police raided the home where the Powell family lived with a search warrant. That search uncovered evidence that Josh’s father, Steve Powell, had filmed voyeur videos of underage neighbor girls.

Steve Powell was subsequently arrested, and Charlie and Braden were taken into Washington state protective custody. A family court judge granted Josh visitation with the boys at a home Josh rented in the community of Graham, Wash.

During one of those visits on Feb. 5, 2012, Josh locked a visitation supervisor out of the house, bludgeoned his sons and set fire to the house. Josh, Charlie and Braden Powell all died. Charlie’s death at the hands of his father forever silenced him.

Susan’s parents, Chuck and Judy Cox, have spent the years since advocating for better protection for children in situations where one of their parents is suspected of, but not charged with, the murder of the other parent. They won a roughly $100 million lawsuit against Washington’s state child welfare agency, after accusing agency leadership and staff of negligence.

In 2024, the Utah Legislature passed HB 272, commonly called Om’s Law, to reform the state’s family court system. The law now requires courts to consider evidence of domestic violence and other forms of abuse when making child custody decisions. The law is named for Om Ghandi, a 16-year-old boy who was killed by his father in 2023 following a protracted child custody dispute.

KSL 5 TV Live

COLD Podcast

This Aug. 16, 2009 photo shows Charlie Powell and Susan Cox Powell during a family camping trip at ...

Dave Cawley, KSL Podcasts

COLD: Searching for clues about Susan Powell’s death in her son Charlie’s police interviews

Kids sometimes tell fantastical stories. But when children are victims of abuse or witnesses to crimes, separating truth from fantasy in their stories can be a major challenge for police.

33 minutes ago

Images of the "mystery metal" in the Susan Cox Powell case....

Dave Cawley, KSL Podcasts

COLD: New experiment aims to identify mystery metal evidence in Susan Powell cold case

An experiment by KSL’s COLD Podcast has revealed the likely source of a key piece of evidence in the death of Susan Cox Powell, 15 years after she disappeared.

21 hours ago

Cary Hartmann speaks at a parole board hearing on Monday, Oct. 8, 2024....

Dave Cawley, KSL Podcasts

Parole board calls Ogden sex offender a ‘substantial threat’ after he stalked woman

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole has decided an Ogden sex offender presents a "substantial threat to public safety" after finding he stalked a woman while out of prison.

18 days ago

Cary Hartmann speaks at a parole board hearing on Monday, Oct. 8, 2024....

Dave Cawley

Woman tells parole board convicted sex offender stalked, harassed her

A woman details meeting a convicted sex offender and cold case suspect at a gym. Afterward, she said he stalked and harassed her before he was arrested again on a parole violation. Now, she's pleading for the parole board to keep him there.

2 months ago

FILE - Douglass Lovell in a Utah Courtroom....

Larry D. Curtis

Utah Supreme Court overturns death sentence, upholds conviction for murder of Joyce Yost

The Utah Supreme Court overturned the death sentence of a man convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping, and murder over the discussion of his religion at his sentencing hearing.

4 months ago

Cary Hartmann being escorted by authorities in 1987....

Dave Cawley, KSL Podcasts

Suspect in Utah cold case back in prison on unrelated parole violation

A registered sex offender who spent more than 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting multiple women in Ogden during the 1980s is back in custody, after four years on parole.

7 months ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

COLD: Searching for clues about Susan Powell’s death in her son Charlie’s police interviews