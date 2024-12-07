On the Site:
Pleasant View woman released from hospital two months after crash

Dec 6, 2024, 6:14 PM | Updated: 6:57 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


OGDEN — There is a tradition at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden for medical staff to line up for patients who get to go home after a long stay.

So, when it was Molly Leavitt’s turn Friday morning, and after everything she had been through, those cheers might have been a little extra loud.

“I mean, she was ejected out of the vehicle about six or eight feet. After being hit by a semi-truck,” said Molly’s husband Curtis Leavitt.

It is an image he can’t get out of his head.

He was just a few minutes behind her that October day at the 2700 North on-ramp in the Ogden-Farr West area.

Without a doubt, he knew that the crashed Jeep was hers.

“I was there at the scene,” he said. “I saw her lying on the ground. I was there when the helicopter landed and took off with her. One of the toughest things anyone could ever experience.”

Doctors prepared the family for the worst.

“They didn’t think she would make it through the weekend,” Leavitt said.

Molly Leavitt surrounded by family in the hospital. (Leavitt Family)

However, Molly had other plans.

She got better, started walking and talking, and on Friday morning, she got the final approval to go home to her house in Pleasant View.

“After two months, it’s like, a welcome feeling,” Molly Leavitt said just before leaving the hospital. “I am a little nervous to go back to regular life, but I’m excited.”

As her husband pushed her in her wheelchair down the hallway one last time, doctors, nurses, and other medical staff lined the hallway to cheer her on.

“Intermountain Healthcare, McKay-Dee Hospital, everything here, I mean, the nurses and doctors and staff, the surgeons, it has been unreal,” Curtis Leavitt said.

Molly got even more excited when she got to the main entrance doors and saw almost 50 of her friends waiting for her.

Friends and family crowd outside the McKay-Dee hospital in Ogden to celebrate Molly Leavitt's long-awaited trip home. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) Friends and family crowd outside the McKay-Dee hospital in Ogden to celebrate Molly Leavitt's long-awaited trip home. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) Friends and family crowd outside the McKay-Dee hospital in Ogden to celebrate Molly Leavitt's long-awaited trip home. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) Friends and family crowd outside the McKay-Dee hospital in Ogden to celebrate Molly Leavitt's long-awaited trip home. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV) Friends and family crowd outside the McKay-Dee hospital in Ogden to celebrate Molly Leavitt's long-awaited trip home. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)

Many of them were holding “Molly Strong” signs, while others clapped and cheered as soon as they saw her.

“Once you know her and you have her in your life, we can’t imagine a world without her in it and we are grateful that she is here,” Jeni Phillips said.

Phillips became friends with Molly Leavitt when she was her daughter’s elementary school teacher a couple of years ago.

“She is a special person and we love her dearly,” Phillips said. “She has built up a village and to see that village come out today, even if it was just a small portion of it, she knows that she has her village.”

Leavitt knows she still has a lot of rehabilitation to do.

However, it is clear she will not go through it alone.

Molly Leavitt with her husband Curtis. (Leavitt Family)

“I think it is what has got me through the last two months,” Molly Leavitt said. “They have been there through everything and through the times that I was not there for myself that they were there to lift me.”

A GoFundMe page* has been set up to the help the family with finances as she recovers.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

