ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Man and dog rescued from freezing pond in Lewiston

Dec 6, 2024, 6:15 PM | Updated: 6:17 pm

FILE...

(FILE) - The Cache County Sheriff's Office logo on a patrol car. (KSL TV)

(FILE)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

LEWISTON, Cache County — First responders broke through the ice of a frozen pond Friday to save a man who had fallen through to save his dog.

Lt. Tim Ramirez of the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about drowning near the ponds behind the Presto plant in Lewiston, Utah.


Ramirez said the man was attempting to rescue his dog, which had fallen through the ice and was trapped in the freezing water. The man’s children called 911, and Cache County Sheriff deputies, Lewiston EMS, and Smithfield Fire crews responded.

“In a remarkable display of bravery, one of our deputies, equipped with a life vest and a hatchet, entered the icy water and broke his way through the ice toward the victim,” Ramirez said in the press release.

Smithfield Fire crews followed the deputy as he tried to save the man, who slipped underwater as they approached him.

Ramirez said the first responders were able to rescue the man and bring him to safety. The man was given medical care for cold exposure and has stabilized. The deputy who jumped into the water was also evaluated as a precaution.

“This incident highlights the courage and dedication of our deputies, Smithfield Fire personnel, Lewiston first responders, and the exceptional collaboration between our agencies,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez confirmed to KSL TV that the man’s dog is safe.

Accidents & Injuries







