How the poor air quality can impact your mental health

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re feeling less motivated or more tired than usual, you’re not alone.

This bad air quality doesn’t just affect our physical health; experts say the inversion can also impact our mental health. While more research is needed to understand the correlation between inversion and mental health, studies have found that air pollutants can trigger inflammation in the brain, which can lead to depression or increase depression symptoms.

“Our brain centers that process emotion are affected by pollution,” said Austin Morris, a mental health counselor at Aspire Counseling in Layton.

Morris works with clients who deal with anxiety or depression, and when the air is bad, their symptoms intensify, he says.

“They feel like the atmosphere controls them. They feel like ‘there’s nothing I can do about it; I’m just going to suffer and that’s just the way it is,'” he said. “It amplifies, in other words, the things that they’re feeling.”

This can be true of both adults and children. Air pollution has been found to be a risk factor for anxiety and suicidal thoughts in kids.

“It can affect their thought processes,” Morris said.

So, what can you do if you’re feeling down due to the smog? Morris suggests focusing on things that are still in your control.

“You can still control what you eat, for example, or if you’re sleeping, or the clothes that you wear. All the little pieces in life that I still have a say in,” he said. “Simple things can make a big difference.”

If you are struggling with your mental health and need someone to talk to, call or text 988. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 and is free and confidential.

Additional resources

SafeUT : Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)

: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388) SafeUT Frontline : First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.

: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app. SafeUTNG : Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.

: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app. Utah Warm Line : For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.