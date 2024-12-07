OGDEN — Ogden city officials are trying to curb a concerning trend of pedestrians being hit by drivers, asking them to pay attention while on the roads.

This call to action came after a teen girl was hit by a car while she was on the crosswalk at 24th Street and Harrison Boulevard, but the driver didn’t stop and fled the scene on Wednesday morning.

Luckily, two high schoolers noticed the accident and rushed to help the girl, who only received minor injuries after being hit.

“It’s deeply troubling that the driver didn’t stop to help her, but I am also incredibly thankful for the two young high school students that came to her aid,” said Ogden mayor Ben Nadolski in a press release.

According to the city, in 2023, there were 48 reported accidents involving pedestrians being hit by cars. But in 2024, that number increased to 72 reported accidents.

“The rise in auto-pedestrian accidents is a clear reminder of the importance of street and neighborhood safety,” said Ogden police chief Jake Sube.

In the press release, Justin Anderson, Ogden’s Director of Public Services, said the city has focused on several projects to improve road conditions and add “pedestrian-friendly features” on its busiest streets.

“The 20th Street Reconstruction was our largest project this year, addressing one of the most heavily used and deteriorated roads in Ogden,” Anderson said.

He also said the city is looking into other safety projects, like school sidewalks, installing flashing beacons and crosswalks, and including better lighting on streets.

“A safe city is built on shared responsibility. Each of us plays a role—whether it’s slowing down behind the wheel, paying attention at crosswalks, or stopping to help someone in need,” Nadolski said.