Jazz Notes: Ranking Utah's 23 & Younger Players In A Draft Format

Dec 6, 2024, 7:36 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With the sixth youngest roster in the NBA, the Utah Jazz have one of the most promising young cores in the association.

On the Jazz Notes podcast, Ben Anderson and Chandler Holt ranked the players aged 23 and younger on the roster in a draft format.

Potential And Production: Drafting The Jazz’s Young Players

In order to be eligible to be drafted, the players had to be either 23 years old or younger. The guys took into account current production, potential, and a few other factors.

With that said, current skill and production were valued over all else.

1. Walker Kessler – Ben’s #1 Pick

Based on how Kessler has started this season and his overall consistency, the third-year big man was the obvious first choice in this draft.

As one of the best interior defenders in the NBA and a solid lob-threat option, Kessler could be the Jazz’s center of the future.

So far this year, Kessler has averaged 10.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. If he maintains those numbers throughout the season, all would be career highs.

2. Taylor Hendricks – Chandler’s #1 Pick

Before Hendricks went down with his injury, he had his share of shooting struggles but everything else looked good.

He is already one of the best defenders on the roster and as an added bonus, he can guard one through five. In his rookie season, he shot 38 percent from deep.

Assuming he can return to full strength, Hendricks projects to be an elite 3&D player for a long time.

3. Kyle Filipowski – Ben’s #2 Pick

Although he was drafted later than all of Utah’s other rookies, Filipowski already looks the most NBA-ready.

He can have the offense run through him from the high post, knock down threes, and is a better defender than some might expect.

The Jazz assigned Filipowski to the SLC Stars this week, which points to the fact that he may return to the lineup soon.

RELATED: Filipowski To G League As Jazz Face Trail Blazers

4. Cody Williams – Chandler’s #2 Pick

Although the start of Williams’ career has been far from ideal, it is nowhere close to time for Jazz fans to panic yet.

He has shown flashes and considering he is a 20-year-old 6-foot-7 forward who weighs 190 pounds, that’s all you can really ask for.

Against the Bulls on November 4, he posted 11 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 62.5 percent from the floor. In three G League games, he is averaging 18.7 points.

5. Keyonte George – Ben’s #3 Pick

Some fans might be shocked to see George fall all the way to fifth, especially considering his perception around the league as a rookie.

With that said, his shooting percentages and turnovers have become a valid concern. His percentages from the field and from three are lower than his rookie season and he’s also averaging a turnover more per game.

The good comes with the bad for George, though. He is averaging more points, assists, and rebounds this season. It comes down to cutting back n the mistakes for the second-year guard.

6. Johnny Juzang – Chandler’s #3 Pick

As an undrafted free agent, Juzang has really carved out a role for himself in the NBA.

In college, he was a ball-in-hand type of player who made his money on tough shots. When he realized that wouldn’t fly at the highest level, he molded into a catch-and-shoot guy and thrived in that role.

Last season, he shot over 40 percent from deep, and those guys stick around the league for a long time. He signed a four-year guaranteed deal with the Jazz this offseason.

7. Brice Sensabaugh – Ben’s #4 Pick

Sensabaugh might be the hardest player to project where they will be in a few seasons.

On one side, he is almost a 50/40/90 shooter in year two and is a quality rebounder for his size. On the other hand, he is a negative defender and rarely gets his shot in the flow of the offense.

If he can improve on his shortcomings, Sensabaugh could definitely prove to be a spark plug sixth man.

8. Isaiah Collier – Chandler’s #4 Pick

Lastly, the 29th overall pick in the draft comes in at No. 8.

Collier is another player who is hard to project. If he is to stick around in the NBA, he needs to improve on his shooting – at least a little bit.

He can get downhill very well and is also a decent defender who can force turnovers. Going back to the previous point, though, shooting 13.6 percent from three won’t fly in today’s game.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

