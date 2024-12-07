Walker Kessler Blocks Shot On One End, Throws Down Dunk On Other

PORTLAND – In the third quarter at Moda Center, Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler summed up his game perfectly in less than 10 seconds.

After swatting a shot on defense, Kessler ran the floor and was rewarded with a dunk off a lob pass from Keyonte George.

Through two and a half quarters in Portland, Kessler was on pace for his best game of the season.

He had 13 points, 17 rebounds, and four blocks in just 25 minutes of action.

Coming into the Pacific Northwest matchup, Kessler’s season-highs sat at 18 points, 16 rebounds, and five blocks.

All five Jazz starters had double figures through three quarters.

George led the team with 17. Both Collins and Sexton had 16.

Lauri Markkanen Out As Jazz Face Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz will travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers in the second game of their three-game road swing.

Lauri Markkanen was a late addition to the injury report as he continues to rehabilitate a lower back injury.

The forward has played in seven of the Jazz’s 21 games this season.

The Jazz will also be without Kyle Filipowski for the seventh straight game after assigning the rookie to the Salt Lake City Stars on Thursday.

Filipowski suffered a sprained right ankle on November 21 against the San Antonio Spurs, followed by left leg inflammation that has sidelined him for more than two weeks.

The rookie was averaging 8.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists over his previous five games leading up to the injury.

The Jazz are 1-5 since Filipowski went down, and will look to snap a five-game losing streak in Portland, their second-longest drought of the season.

Meanwhile, The Trail Blazers have lost back-to-back games, including a 127-105 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

