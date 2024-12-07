Brice Sensabaugh Somehow Drops Ridiculous Layup While Falling To Floor

PORTLAND – Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh showed off his touch and toughness as he made a circus shot while dropping to the hardwood in Portland.

The second-year guard finished with 11 points and four assists on 5/6 shooting against the Trail Blazers.

that’s one way to get a bucket 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uWDX7eeQUr — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 7, 2024

It was truly a do-no-wrong night for the Jazz in Portland.

Sensabaugh was one of nine players to reach double figures. Micah Potter was the only Jazzman who played to score less than 10.

Utah shot an eye-popping 55.2 percent from the floor, 43.8 percent from three, and 91.3 percent from the free throw line.

bench is having fun with it 😂 pic.twitter.com/p78ubz9XnV — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 7, 2024

After back-to-back games with six points, Sensabaugh found his stride again against the Blazers.

His 83 percent shooting mark was his best of the young season.

Lauri Markkanen Out As Jazz Face Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz will travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers in the second game of their three-game road swing.

Lauri Markkanen was a late addition to the injury report as he continues to rehabilitate a lower back injury.

The forward has played in seven of the Jazz’s 21 games this season.

Lauri Markkanen is a late scratch tonight with lower back injury management. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 7, 2024

The Jazz will also be without Kyle Filipowski for the seventh straight game after assigning the rookie to the Salt Lake City Stars on Thursday.

Filipowski suffered a sprained right ankle on November 21 against the San Antonio Spurs, followed by left leg inflammation that has sidelined him for more than two weeks.

The rookie was averaging 8.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists over his previous five games leading up to the injury.

I’d imagine this is a sign that he’s getting closer to returning to the floor. https://t.co/gKyDJRqm5L — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 5, 2024

The Jazz are 1-5 since Filipowski went down, and will look to snap a five-game losing streak in Portland, their second-longest drought of the season.

Meanwhile, The Trail Blazers have lost back-to-back games, including a 127-105 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

