Utah Jazz Play Best Game Of Season In Decimation of Trail Blazers

PORTLAND – The Utah Jazz could do no wrong in Mode Center on Friday as they blew out the Portland Trail Blazers to pick up their fifth win of the season.

It was Utah’s best game of the year and there is no performance to really contest that. The Jazz shot 55.2 percent from the floor, 43.8 percent from three, and 91.3 percent from the free throw line.

Nine players scored in double figures, with two reaching the 20-point mark.

Utah will head south to take on the Kings in Sacramento before returning home to host the Phoenix Suns.

Pregame

Jazz Injury Report: *OUT – Lauri Markkanen (low back injury management) OUT – Jordan Clarkson (left plantar fasciitis) OUT – Kyle Filipowski (G League) OUT – David Jones Garcia (G League) OUT – Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture) OUT – Oscar Tshiebwe (G League) OUT -… — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 7, 2024

First Quarter

saddle up, the Sheriff has arrived in PDX 🤠 pic.twitter.com/4HKTQEVVe2 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 7, 2024

Great start for the @utahjazz on both ends in Portland. The Jazz have as many blocks as the @trailblazers have points. Jazz up 13-3 with 8:40 left in the first. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Jiwg0z4Qa2 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 7, 2024

okay and he’s also pretty good at this ☝️ https://t.co/DucjJ0NlsQ pic.twitter.com/eoKGx7ZPYa — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 7, 2024

One of the more surprising things this year is how enjoyable it is to watch John Collins play. His athleticism is popping a lot more this year than last, and even the random blocks and low post moves have been fun. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 7, 2024

ICYMI: John Collins is the first Jazz player since the three-point was introduced in 1979-80 to be shooting 50.0%/40.0%/90.0% through 20 games played in a season. (53.4% field goal percentage, 40.0% three-point percentage, 91.2% free-throw percentage)#TakeNote | @jcollins20_ pic.twitter.com/kcYa7pckNi — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 7, 2024

can we get a ‘𝘞𝘈𝘙 𝘌𝘈𝘎𝘓𝘌’ in the chat??? 💬 pic.twitter.com/XPj0fMCYf7 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 7, 2024

The @utahjazz lead the @trailblazers 33-17 after one in Portland. Quick eight points from Keyonte George, while the Blazers shot just 28 percent from the floor. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/WRI9j8GzyZ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 7, 2024

Second Quarter

early in the second and johnny’s got 3 3PM already 👀 pic.twitter.com/6r4aW7TsE3 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 7, 2024

With 8:50 left in the first half the @utahjazz lead the @trailblazers 38-25. Jazz still in control here, but the a few defensive miscues have let Portland hang around. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Jz69AJ5tFe — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 7, 2024

back home blockin’ in front of the fam 🥹🏠🫶 https://t.co/1bVXQNq0Vc pic.twitter.com/MCLdJHgvqO — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 7, 2024

Keyonte George has made some nice defensive plays tonight. He may not evolve into a high-level defender, but he should be able to make some plays like has in Portland. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 7, 2024

One of the best halves of the season for the @utahjazz who lead the @trailblazers 67-44. Keyonte George and John Collins have combined for 25 points. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/gjy43ld7hO — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 7, 2024

Third Quarter

we ❤️ when Blocker Kessler turns into Dunker Kessler in the same play 🤠#TakeNote | @walkerkessler13 pic.twitter.com/m2nhqQo1iB — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 7, 2024

I am making up a stat and falsely identifying the leader… but Walker Kessler has to have the most blocks leading to dunks (blunks) in the NBA. It’s a pretty awesome skill to block a shot, beat everyone down the floor, and have it result in a dunk. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 7, 2024

🤠 Walk’s got 𝗙𝗢𝗨𝗥 blocks 🤠 pic.twitter.com/owXNY8C1Nm — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 7, 2024

With 4:08 left in the third quarter the @utahjazz are crushing the Portland Trail Blazers 92-59. Ideally, the Jazz would go to the deep bench in this situation, but Svi Mykahiuk already started tonight. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/PT6lvgt9EA — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 7, 2024

someone’s gonna need to check on the rim after that one 👀#TakeNote | @jcollins20_ pic.twitter.com/swN3oKlyMf — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 7, 2024

With 12 minutes left to play the @utahjazz lead the @trailblazers 102-70. Portland is not great, but this is the best 36 minutes of basketball the Jazz have played on the road this season. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/i5lWeQt1Po — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 7, 2024

final 12 on the clock! pic.twitter.com/x2R8OLWjJo — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 7, 2024

Fourth Quarter

A quick 4-0 run and the @trailblazers have trimmed the @utahjazz lead to 41. With 5:58 left in the game, the Jazz lead 125-84. #takenote pic.twitter.com/DlIyC1bS80 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 7, 2024

that’s one way to get a bucket 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uWDX7eeQUr — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 7, 2024

bench is having fun with it 😂 pic.twitter.com/p78ubz9XnV — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 7, 2024

The @utahjazz decimate the @trailblazers 141-99. Dominant effort from start to finish as the Jazz never took their foot off the pedal. Nine different Jazz players scored in double-digits. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ZTdDdAjhZL — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 7, 2024

