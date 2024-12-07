On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S AIR QUALITY

Wasatch Front inversion to persist into the weekend, but air quality relief in sight

Dec 7, 2024, 8:01 AM

Inversion conditions cloud vision, impact health in the Salt Lake Valley. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)...

Inversion conditions cloud vision, impact health in the Salt Lake Valley. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)

(Chopper 5, KSL TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah continues to have some of the worst air quality in the U.S. amid the latest temperature inversion impacting the Wasatch Front, which began shortly after Thanksgiving.

Inversions form when cold air sinks into the valley and warm air moves on top of it while high pressure builds up in the area. It essentially creates a lid that traps pollution in the air, producing a haze that can last a few days or weeks, as what happened at least once in the 1980s.

In this case, air quality across the Wasatch Front ranged from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for everyone yet again on Thursday, according to the KSL Air Quality Network. With an air quality score of 124, IQAir listed Salt Lake City as having the 22nd worst air quality in the world Thursday afternoon, and the worst in the U.S. among the bigger cities it tracked.

Dense fog emerged near the Great Salt Lake later in the day, reducing visibility further.

Kaysville topped the list Thursday morning for most polluted city, along with Midvale, South Jordan and Saratoga Springs in the top 10. Factors such as lower elevation, stagnant air, being close to freeways or either emission sources and time of day all contribute to a city’s concentration of pollutants and air quality.

They were knocked off IQAir’s rankings by cities across California dealing with their own inversion issues, according to Los Angeles Magazine.

However, relief appears to be on the way for the Wasatch Front.

Utah’s poor air quality is expected to linger through at least the start of this weekend, but KSL meteorologist Devan Masciulli said the core of the high-pressure system currently over Utah is drifting southwest, allowing a cold front to sweep through the region either Saturday or Sunday.

The cold front is tied to a storm coming in from the Pacific Northwest. It’s not expected to produce that much moisture, aside from a possible brushing of snow, but it should be cold enough to improve air quality toward the end of the weekend.

“It will pass through dry, but what it will do is bring colder air aloft. So, that will actually help release that lid that we have in our atmosphere right now,” Masciulli said. “It’ll slowly take that lid off; we’ll see the haze in the valley mix away, and that will bring us much better air quality as we head into Monday.”

Meteorologists had hoped that another system in the West would have broken up the inversion on Friday, but Masciulli said the cold front ended up moving too far north and east to make any sort of difference.

Meanwhile, there’s growing hope that more storms are headed Utah’s way. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center lists Utah as having a greater probability for above-normal moisture between Dec. 13-19 in an updated outlook released on Thursday.

An active pattern would prevent future inversions from lasting long, which is good for the region’s air quality.

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online, at the KSL Weather Center.

Contributing: Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Air Quality

Inversion conditions cloud vision, impact health in the Salt Lake Valley. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Wasatch Front inversion to persist into the weekend, but air quality relief in sight

Utah continues to have some of the worst air quality in the U.S. amid the latest temperature inversion impacting the Wasatch Front, which began shortly after Thanksgiving.

5 seconds ago

inversion and bad air quality in salt lake valley...

Shelby Lofton

Utah had the worst air quality in the US this morning

Four Utah cities landed on the top 10 worst air quality list Thursday morning. Kaysville, Utah was the most polluted city in the U.S. at 5:34 a.m.

2 days ago

The bad air filled with inversion over Sandy City Hall on Dec. 4, 2024....

Andrew Adams

Sandy installs air monitors to give residents clearer picture of quality

Sandy officials hope new sensors placed on city property will give residents a clearer picture of their air quality.

2 days ago

Tony Bozich and his friends golf on Riverbend Golf Course in Riverton on Dec. 3, 2024 even with the...

Alex Cabrero

Salt Lake and Davis Counties hit ‘orange’ air quality alert

Despite the bad air quality that affected most of Utah on Tuesday, golfers still managed to hit the green.

4 days ago

Inversion conditions cloud vision, impact health in the Salt Lake Valley. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)...

Brian Carlson

Tools to help you better monitor Utah’s air quality

People worried about Utah's dirty air this week, may see it on the horizon, but wonder 'How bad is the air actually right in front of me?' KSL TV found the best tools and experts to give you that answer, and debunked products that don't work.

4 days ago

Researchers at Intermountain Health found that air pollution from winter inversions and summer wild...

Shelby Lofton

New study shows air pollution increases inflammation in Utahns with heart disease

A new study shows that air pollution from winter inversions and summer wildfires can seriously harm Utahns with heart problems.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Wasatch Front inversion to persist into the weekend, but air quality relief in sight